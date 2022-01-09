Xavi Hernández lists Barça’s failures in Granada

Granada continues to be a team that resists FC Barcelona. It happened with Ronald Koeman, but also now with Xavi Hernández. The Catalans have signed their third game in a row without being able to beat the Andalusians and the situation is dramatic. This Saturday, for the twentieth day of LaLiga, the story has been worrying, because Barça has once again ‘sinned’ by being confident and by not knowing how to close their games.

The Egarense coach has acknowledged that everyone has been wrong and, in a press conference, has listed all the mistakes of Barça in the Nuevo los Cármenes, being very critical and accepting that the tie is not a merit of the rival, but a demerit of the Catalans, that they ‘sank’ after Gavi’s expulsion in 1980 ‘. Xavi explained that “the expulsion reduces us a lot, it is very clear, but we have lost due to our mistakes. You had to defend with the ball, like in Pamplona ”.

With regard to what Barça lacked, he mentioned that “it just lacked depth, and look that we worked on it, but we have lacked it. We have scored the goal, which is the most difficult and then we have not been able to control “ and he also stressed that the team loses a lot of ‘stupid’ balls and that it is time to be self-critical, because you have to give much more on the field, especially in this type of game.

Xavi has said, specifically, that “we lose very stupid balls, we have to be self-critical. You have to do more things: get higher, create opportunities. If we want to grow we have to do more things and grow from now on ”, insisting that “it is not the rival’s merit, it is ours.”

The Barça does not sentence their parties

The Barça coach was questioned by the Granada defense, explaining that “it was difficult for us to break it, due to our mistakes. We have centered, we have shot, yes, but we have not attacked spaces, I do not know the reason but there has been no depth. Then we have improved, but we have not been able to defend in the opposite field with the ball ”.

However, Xavi has insisted that “it was to sentence the game, play in the opposite field and generate spaces when Granada was already melted. Two vital points escape us“and that” we cannot leave happy, we are angry, screwed up and upset. “