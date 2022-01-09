Xavi’s Barça, with eight ‘reinforcements’ to visit Granada

Xavi Hernández commented at a press conference that he was beginning to “see the light” at FC Barcelona … and no wonder, taking into account how many players have you recovered for the Barça team’s visit to the Nuevo los Cármenes stadium to face Granada this Saturday, for the 20th round of the Santander League, in a match that will begin at 6:30 pm (in Spain).

Regarding the clash against Linares in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, Xavi will have eight more players available, to be able to configure his line-up. It is very good news for the Terrassa coach to be able to have more players in the locker room, after a critical situation, against Mallorca, in a game in which Barça had up to 16 casualties.

For the appointment against Granada Xavi has not been able to recover players like Ansu Fati or Pedri González but he has Memphis, Abde, Umtiti, Lenglet, Luuk de Jong, Balde, Dest and Gavi. At least three or four of them will be able to see minutes against the Andalusian team in a match in which the only option for the Catalans is to add the three points.

Finally, it should be added, is Dani Alves, ready for his debut in the League. The Brazilian was enrolled in the squad last Wednesday and may be part of the expedition that will travel to face the team led by Robert Moreno. Everything indicates that he will have minutes or that he will even start against the ‘Nasrid’ team.

It is worth remembering that Barça arrives in a dramatic situation to the 20th day of the Spanish championship, remembering that he has only added 31 units and is 15 points behind the leadership, currently held by Real Madrid. The good news is that on this day Barça would be able to ‘sneak’ into the Champions League positions, if they manage to finish the date with one point more than Atlético de Madrid (32).

Key reinforcements for Barça

In any case, the new reinforcements that Xavi has obtained for this important appointment in Nuevo los Cármenes will be important so that the coach can vary his approach and make changes corresponding to the needs of the team in the game, aware that Granada is a team that lately has managed to complicate the Catalans a lot.