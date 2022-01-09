Xavi’s plan for the El Clásico includes Araújo and Ferran Torres

FC Barcelona has not had time to rest after the bitter draw against Granada (1-1) and must immediately think about the game against Real Madrid this Wednesday, in which will be the first Clásico of 2022 and the first for Xavi Hernández on the culé bench. The expectation is maximum and Barça will want to fight for ninety minutes to qualify for the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

For this, the Terrassa coach hopes to have his best footballers. He is aware that Real Madrid is in a very positive dynamic and that it has the two ‘cracks’ of the championship, until now: Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr, plus a Thibaut Courtois in a state of grace. The El Clásico is always a challenge, but now much more, especially because, to win it, it would be a great blow on the table and the certainty that Barça can offer much more than what it has shown to date.

In this sense, there are no doubts that for the Catalans it is a final and therefore Xavi wants to have his best troops, emphasizing Ronald Araújo and Ferran Torres, who could be the big surprises for Barça-Madrid in the Super Cup, as reported by the newspaper ‘AS’ this Sunday. Both could not only play, but be starters against those of Concha Espina.

The situation is complicated, however. This Saturday Barça announced that Araújo had undergone surgery for treatment a fracture in the second and third metacarpals of the right hand. It was understood that the Uruguayan was going to spend a few weeks ‘KO’, while recovering, but in ‘AS’ they have commented that “he is willing to take a step forward and make himself available to the coach for the game on Wednesday, five days after having undergone the operating room “, but that” to achieve it, you will need the help of a protection splint, since the points of the operation will still not have or closed “.

Ferran Torres’ option

With Ferran not only depends on his physical condition or that he overcomes the coronavirus. Barça must make an exit during these next three days so that the Valencian can be registered in the squad. In the aforementioned source, they explain that “if Ferran comes out negative on Monday, Alemany has promised Xavi to close any more exit, within 48 hours, to be able to register the former City forward so that he can play against Madrid on Wednesday “.

It should be remembered that in the Camp Nou offices there are four alternatives in terms of departures, directly related to Samuel Umtiti, Yusuf Demir, Luuk de Jong and Sergiño Dest. However, with the latter there are no opportunities. Michael Reschke, former sports director of Bayern and agent of the international with the United States, has explained that “Dest has no intention of changing clubs. I am quite skeptical about a possible transfer to Bayern this summer. ”