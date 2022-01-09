Yankees consider signing Mark Trumbo to special role

The New York Yankees are considering signing the ex-player of the MLB, Mark Trumbo, in order to be part of the staff of coaches for 2022.

After veteran Eric Chavez decided to sign with the New York Mets where he would have a better position than the Yankees, there is now an empty space on the staff of the Bronx Mules.

The delusional thing is that just in 2016, Trumbo hit 46 home runs playing for the Baltimore Orioles, today there are no traces of him in the MLB.

One of the names being considered for the assistant hitting coach position is Mark Trumbo, although it remains to be seen whether Trumbo is necessarily interested in the position.

Trumbo was one of those players with a lot of strikeouts and home runs, his seniority can be of great help for those players like Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo.

A source tells Ackert that it would “take a long time” to convince Trumbo to return to the daily grind of major league life, as he has “settled” into a good family life after 10 MLB seasons. Trumbo hit .249 / .302 / .459 with 218 home runs in 4,419 career plate appearances, spent four seasons each with the Angels and Orioles while also playing for the Diamondbacks and Mariners.