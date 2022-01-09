Yeni Berenice and Wilson Camacho, provoke reactions in fans winter ball

In the presence of the deputy attorneys Yeni Berenice and Wilson Camacho, at Stadium Cibao, the reactions of various personalities did not wait.

And it is that when the photographs of both magistrates went viral, the rumor spread whether it was the “Operation Blue Tiger“Or perhaps the”Operation Eagle”.

Situation that was clarified when seeing them throw the ball of honor of the match between Tigers of Licey Y Eagles Cibaeñas.

Roberto Rosario, former president of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), quoted a tweet from the communicator Roberto Cavada making mention of both magistrates.

“Well @rcavada, the Eagles do not come out of this alive, nor the bird protection society… There is no fear. Now we go with more faith, I’m sorry magistrate Yeni berenicand. The @TigresdelLicey are on the loose and they are all heavily armed, ”Rosario tweeted.

While the social media and media analyst, Leo Herasme, jokingly recommended to the blue team not to be intimidated

“Glorious gentlemen @TigresdelLicey do not be intimidated by @YeniBerenice and @WilsonCamachoP who went to mete ‘cuco. Do not declare anything and ask for a lawyer for anything “, Herasme indicated in his tweet.

Others

Similarly, the communicator Mario Lara, affirmed that if the team of the Tigres del Licey they might regret it.

“I only tell the blue of @TigresdelLicey @Liceyfans @GarraAzul_Licey to win today they will regret it because they will see the fury of Yeni Berenice @YeniBerenice interpretation of the presence of the lady of steel dressed in yellow hahahahaha, “Lara posted on her Twitter account.

While the senator for The Vega, Rogelio GenaoHe pointed out that in the face of these “reinforcements” the Licey group could not remove its claws.

“… Señoreeeees !!! Look at the reinforcements of the @aguilascibaenas Yeni Berenice & Wilson camacho… Today the @TigresdelLicey cannot remove the Cage… they lock it !!! ”, he tweeted.