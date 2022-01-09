Yes, that alien from ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is a mythical actress from the 80s who does not age

As is often the case with every premiere of Star wars, The Boba Fett Book is giving enough to talk to fans of the saga created by George Lucas. Maybe not at the level of The Mandalorian, but enough to have a strong presence in social networks, where Star wars it is scrutinized for hidden details, connections, cameos, or theories.

It has been spoken above all of the flashbacks that reveal one of the great unknowns of the saga showing us, almost 40 years later, how Boba Fett survived; and it is already theorizing about possible appearances of some other iconic character. But also Much attention has been generated around a new addition to the mythology of Star wars, a new character named Garsa Fwip. And if your face sounds familiar to you, the question clears: it’s about one of the most mythical actresses of the 80s, Jennifer Beals, known for her role as Alex Owens in Flashdance. A return that is not so much if we have been attentive to his career.

(Center): Jennifer Beals in a scene from Lucasfilm’s THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT, exclusively on Disney +. © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd. & â ?? ¢. All Rights Reserved.

Beals’ participation in The Boba Fett Book it was a secret, until the first trailer of the Disney + series was published. The smartest recognized her instantly in that preview, where she appeared for just two seconds and despite being “hidden” under layers of makeup and prosthetics. And it is that Beals does not play a human character in the fiction of Star warsbut to a Twi’lek, a species native to the planet Ryloth characterized by its colorful skin and a pair of prehensile tentacles on its head, to which, for example, Bib Fortuna, Jabba the Hutt’s butler, belongs.

As is customary in all productions of Star wars, the most absolute secrecy has surrounded The Boba Fett Book since it was announced at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian. With the series recently released on Disney +, the actress, with an Irish mother and an African-American father, can finally talk about the secret she had been hiding for more than a year and in her first interview about the series to Variety reveals that I didn’t even know which project of the saga I was participating in: “I knew about the character, but that’s how good they are at keeping secrets: Even when I got on set the first day I didn’t know it was in The Boba Fett Book. I only knew that it was part of that story “.

Beals feels “Honored to be part of the family Star Wars “ and appreciates your entry into this universe two of the main architects of The Boba Fett Book, Jon favreau (producer) and Robert Rodriguez (producer and director), filmmakers with whom I had already worked before. “I worked with both of them many, many years ago.”says the actress, “Jon and I were in Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, and I worked with Robert at Four Rooms, and I also knew him from Quentin Tarantino’s circle of friends and my ex-husband, Alex Rockwell. But I haven’t seen them in decades “.

Garsa Fwip, or Madam Garsa, is the owner of a cantina on Tatooine with whom Boba Fett forms an alliance by becoming the new leader of Mos Espa. Although Beals appears briefly in the episode, we will surely see her again in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen to what extent her character will be essential to the plot or if she will simply remain as one more secondary. For now, the character has his own individual poster, which is noteworthy, but it does not have to mean anything in particular, since Disney + is very given to dedicating posters to all the characters of its series of Star wars and Marvel, however insignificant they may be.

At the moment, there are many who have been happy to see Beals being part of the universe Star wars. In the end, she was also a symbol of the 80s thanks to Flashdance, with which we are witnessing a rather curious and nostalgic crossing for those who grew up at that time. But if there is something that everyone agrees to point out, it is how incredibly young the actress is at 58. The same age, by the way, that has the co-star of the series, Ming-Na Wen, another eternally young actress. Beals may be characterized as an orange-skinned alien, but it’s still obvious how good she looks in her early 60s.

Image from the movie “Flashdance”, directed by Adrian Lyne. In the scene, Jennifer Beals as Alex Owens. Original US release April 15, 1983. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Although Beals had disappeared from many viewers’ radar after the success of Flashdance, that does not mean that it has not been active. Quite the opposite. Not long ago he was part of the cast of the popular teen romance franchise After: Everything starts here, but his career has been developed mainly on television, where he has participated in numerous series, of which he stands out L (The L Word), a lesbian drama originally aired between 2004 and 2009.

L recently returned with a revival titled L: Generation Q (available at Movistar +), in which Beals returns to her character as Bette Porter, the one who made her an icon queer for a whole legion of women. The actress enjoys success in this reboot, where, shortly before appearing in The Boba Fett Book, was already showing us that time does not pass through it.

While we wait for the third season of L: Generation Q, Beals enters a new stage in his career as part of one of the most popular series of all time. Of course, moviegoers attached to the 80s will always continue to remember her as Alex, that young woman who dreamed of succeeding as a dancer while working as a welder in the steel industry.

Flashdance It went down in history as a classic from the 80s, despite the fact that it was initially not very well received by critics, who called it sordid. Its success in theaters was undeniable: was the highest grossing film of 1983 in the United States, grossing more than $ 200 million worldwide, and its soundtrack caused a sensation (it went on to win the Oscar for Best Song for the immortal Flashdance … What a Feeling, out of four nominations). The film, directed by Adrian Lyne, and especially its dance sequences, exerted great influence on later titles such as Footloose, Dirty dancing or Top gun, becoming part of the fashion for movies that mixed romance and dance in the 80s, and immortalizing Beals on the big screen.

It is said soon, but it has been almost four decades since Flashdance She burst into the cinema with her sensual dance, and Jennifer Beals remains impressive, being part of the club – chaired by Paul Rudd – of the stars that never age. Although his participation in The Boba Fett Book It is brief for now, we hope to see it again. And above all, now that we have it in this series, the door opens to future appearances in other titles in the series developed for the big screen or streaming. It was about time it received the visibility it deserved.

