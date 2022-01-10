10 things you should never do with your Xiaomi (tips and tricks) – Xiaomi news

Taking care of our Xiaomi should be part of our day to day. Smartphones have become an indispensable tool, not only for storing information, but as the perfect ally in professional and social life.

However, many incur certain practices that are not usually the best to preserve the integrity of a Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile. In some cases the damages can be solved, but these may compromise the battery and overall durability of the device if quick action is not taken.

Being careful will allow you to enjoy your smartphone for much longer. For that reason we have compiled 10 things you should never do with your Xiaomi and that avoiding them will delay the addiction of your device:

1. Use poor quality chargers

It is proven that non-original or poor quality chargers detract from the durability and performance of your Xiaomi battery. Since it does not provide the proper voltage, it is very likely that the components of the device will be severely damaged.

For this reason, it is recommended spend a few extra euros and pay for an original Xiaomi charger. For example, the Xiaomi Mi 33W Wall Charger; a charger with dual USB ports that allows you to charge two devices simultaneously and enjoy 33W fast charging.

2. Install applications from untrusted sources

Applications from unknown or untrustworthy sources can be extremely damaging to the integrity of the terminal. There are many scenarios in which these apps end up violating the privacy of the mobile, and put the personal data of users at risk.

Along the same lines, free download websites are also potentially dangerous. Therefore, it is best keep browser security alerts active. On the other hand, it is recommended download your applications from official stores to avoid future problems.

3. Do not grant permissions to any application

Following the line of the previous point, It is also not advisable to grant permissions to any application that you install on your Xiaomi since it represents a risk for your information. For example, if you install an app to manage Instagram hashtags, this you don’t have to ask for permissions to use your microphone, camera or storage.

If she asks for these permissions, don’t grant them. To prevent leaks or theft of information, regularly check the permissions granted to the applications installed on your mobile.

4. Always charge the device with the fast charge charger

Many people tend to leave their phones charging overnight, or connect their phone to the charger too often. These actions belong to the habits that deteriorate the battery of your Xiaomi, and if to this is added the abuse of fast charging, the result can be catastrophic.

Fast charging is extremely beneficial in situations that require immediacy. However, its overuse It is capable of affecting the overall performance of the battery in the long term. For this reason, it is advisable to charge the device when you are idle, and allow it to take the time it needs.

5.Use it in the pool, beach or in humid environments

It may sound like a no-brainer. But nevertheless, there are many people who take their Xiaomi devices to the beach or the pool without the necessary precautions. As if this habit weren’t reckless enough, some put their trust in waterproof certification.

However, it should be noted that this certificate is designed to protect the smartphone from unintentional splashes, and not for continuous use. Exposing the mobile to water or humid environments can permanently damage it. For that reason, it is advisable to buy a waterproof protective cover to take it to the pool or the beach.

6. Use covers that are too closed that do not allow the terminal to breathe or dissipate heat

The constant activity of our Xiaomi mobile, Even the one that it does while we are not using it, generates heat which it needs to dissipate. A common mistake made by some people is placing the mobile under the pillow, which causes the heat not to dissipate properly.

Also, there are those who buy cases that are too closed that do not allow the terminal to dissipate heat. So to prevent your Xiaomi from overheating, it is best to buy covers that are more open or with openings to make the device breathe easier. In this article we recommend some of the best brands.

7. Root for no reason

Rooting opens up a world of possibilities, but also many dangers. In fact, your Xiaomi can suffer from security attacks, or even get bricked if the procedure is not done correctly. For that reason, if the changes you want on your device are minimal, the best is do not proceed with root and leave things as they are.

8. Install important updates without backing up

The information stored by our mobiles is quite sensitive. Almost anything can cause data to be deleted forever. In fact install a major update without making a backup before is able to erase your information.

Faced with these scenarios, it is best store your personal information somewhere else besides your mobile. For example, Android devices are supported by Google services, so you can synchronize your data with your Gmail account at any time. You can also resort to Xiaomi Cloud.

9.Deactivate Xiaomi Cloud

Along the same lines as the previous point, another very good alternative that we have at our disposal is Xiaomi Cloud, Xiaomi’s cloud service. Many users simply ignore or disable this tool, without taking into consideration the benefits it offers.

The truth is that keeping Xiaomi Cloud active will allow you to enjoy a wide variety of functions. Among these, the possibility of storing all your WiFi passwords, locating the device in case of loss, and locking the mobile remotely stand out.

10. Do not restart your Xiaomi every so often

Restarting the mobile with some regularity is beneficial since is responsible for eliminating the cache and other temporary data stored in memory. When you restart the device you get this get better performance and free up storage space.

Despite its benefits, many people overlook this process. So, if you want to do your Xiaomi a favor, restart it at least once a week.