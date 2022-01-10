4 Android tablets on sale that cost less than 170 euros

Related news

Years ago the sales season after Christmas was one of the most important times of the year to buy new products, clothes and other utensils. With the discounts that are currently available throughout the year this has been diluted, but still there are bargains that we can take advantage of if we are looking for something in particular, especially Android tablets.

We wanted to select four Android tablets available in MediaMarkt that have a discount for the VAT-Free Day promotion that the store carries out.

Four perfect tablets for watching series, movies, browsing and even more

realme Pad

Alvarez del Vayo The Free Android

The store has multiple offers on tablets, some of which are very high priced, but we have wanted to focus on those that can be used to watch videos, reply to messages in apps like Telegram and play a casual game.

Obviously we do this in part to limit the price of them, so we have selected four models that cost less than 170 euros.

The first two options are Lenovo tablets, quite similar, although with different screens, one being HD and the other FHD (higher resolution)

Buy Lenovo Tab M10 HD for 139.67 euros

Buy Lenovo Tab M10 FHD for 164.46 euros

realme Pad

Alvarez del Vayo The Free Android

Another good option is the Realme Pad, a tablet that we were able to analyze and that has a very interesting discount in its 64 GB version.

Buy realme Pad for 163.64 euros

The last option selected is much more basic, the second generation SPC Gravity Max, indicated perhaps for the little ones, with a price of less than 100 euros.

Buy SPC Gravity Max (2nd Gen) for 98.35 euros

If you doubt whether or not it is a good idea to buy one of these tablets for yourself or even give them to a friend, partner or family member, we invite you to watch this video:





It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you