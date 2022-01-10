5 Mac settings you should change as soon as possible

With these five settings you can get your Mac computer ready!

A Mac computer is one of the best investments that can be made, and more so now that they have Apple Silicon and its series of M1 processors. Thanks to this, now there are alternatives to run iPhone games on macOS, and Macs are now so powerful that we leave you 20 tricks to get the most out of macOS Monterey. If you want to continue improving your experience in the Apple ecosystem, on the day of Today we bring you five settings of your Mac that you must change right now if you want to have the best experience of all.

Mac settings that you should change as soon as possible

Using a Mac is one of the most enjoyable technology experiences. Apple has really strived to make its computers useful and intuitive to use, while also leaving room for aesthetically pleasing. However, there is always room for improvement, and with these seven tricks you can customize and improve your experience on macOS. With these 5 shortcuts for macOS Monterey you can make your life even easier.

1. Create a temporary email

This is one of the most useful functions that we can find on Mac today. If you’ve been in the situation where a website forces you to register in order to access its services, you probably know how annoying it is to keep receiving your emails even years after you have used it. Therefore, Apple allows us to establish a temporary email that we can automatically use instead of our personal address.

To set up temporary email on Mac, you just have to follow these steps. Please note that this feature is only available to iCloud + subscribers.

Tap on the apple icon that appears in the menu bar. Opens System preferences. Go to Apple ID and select Hide my email of the list. Set up your temporary email. Once you have it ready, you can use it in Safari and any other browser on your Mac, as well as in some applications.

2. Unleash the potential of Focus Mode

Focus Mode is one of the most useful tools when we want to concentrate while working. This utility will allow us to dispense with notifications for a certain time, or even when we decide to deactivate it. Now, with macOS Monterey we can also decide which applications we want to block and which we can allow; Likewise, we can have a list of favorite contacts from which we will continue to receive notifications even if we have the Focus Mode activated.

If you want to learn how to get the full potential of Focus Mode on your Mac, you just have to do the following:

Enter to System preferences. Here, go into Notifications and Focus. On this screen you can modify your personal approach mode, with criteria such as place, application, time or people.

3. Activate True Tone mode on your screen

The technology True Tone that is included in many Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Pro Display XDR displays uses multichannel sensors that will help your computer to automatically adjust the color and its intensity on your Mac screen according to the lighting of the room where you are. This translates into much more natural colors in the images you see from your Mac.

To activate True Tone on your screen, follow these simple instructions.

Tap the icon Apple. Go to System preferences. Here, tap on Screens. On the Display tab turn on the True Tone option using the box. It should be noted that, if you cannot find this option, it is because your screen does not support this feature.

4. Change your screen resolution on Mac

Although most modern Mac computers include very high resolution displays that support millions of colors, this may not be beneficial for many users. When we change the resolution of our screen, the amount of things that go into it also changes and, therefore, the size of the text. For this, using too high a resolution could result in text that is too small and uncomfortable to read at medium distances.

If you want to change the screen resolution on your Mac, either to have more space or to have a character size more suited to your vision, just do the following:

Enter to System preferences. Here, enter the option Screens. In the Resolution section select ‘Adjusted‘. Next, choose any of the four or five adjusted resolutions that appear. Select the one that best suits what you want to see and confirm.

5. Customize the Share menu on your Mac

This is another of the macOS functions that you can configure to your liking to make it work better. The Share menu displays the different methods that our computer has to share messages, emails, images, and much more. For this, It’s a good idea to customize it to have the ones we use most often on hand.

Do the following to customize the Share menu on your macOS computer.

Go into System preferences. Once here, go to Extensions. In section Share Menu you can select those applications that you want to be shown when you open the menu. If the box is grayed out in any of the applications, it means that it cannot be removed.

