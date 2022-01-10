5 Things to Keep in Mind About Bitcoin This Week By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. “The most bullish macroeconomic context of the last 75 years”: 5 things to consider about Bitcoin this week
The price of (BTC) starts a new week in a strange place … one that is strangely similar to where it was at this time last year.
After what various sources have described as a full twelve months of “consolidation,” the pair is around $ 42,000, almost exactly where it was in the second week of January 2021.
The ups and downs in the middle have been significant, but essentially, Bitcoin remains in the middle of a now familiar range.
Read the full article on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.