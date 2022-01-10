A Golden State Warriors star did not play for a minute and retired due to injury vs. Cavaliers

In the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, the alarms were raised in the Dubs because one of their stars did not play for a minute and retired due to injury in the NBA 2021-22.

Sunday January 9, 2022 will be recorded in the memory of fans of Golden state warriors because Klay Thompson returned after missing two seasons through injury. Everything was joy and celebration until one of the stars of the Dubs raised the alarms because He did not play for a minute and withdrew due to injury.

Everything has its explanation! Draymond Green and Stephen Curry They did not play the last Warriors game before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to physical discomfort, but they did not want to miss out on Klay Thompson’s return to the NBA.

Is it to worry? Everything seems to indicate that no and the presence for such a short time against the Cleveland Cavaliers had to do for being part of the tribute to Klay Thompson and not for a further complication in the injury that did not let him play on January 9 with the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green withdrew from Warriors vs. Cavaliers by injury in NBA 2021-22

Draymond Green did not play for a minute and retired due to injury in Warriors vs. Cavaliers, the star of the Dubs felt tension in his left calf and because of that emotional he was only in the jump of Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers to retire due to injury without playing a single minute.