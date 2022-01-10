A new tragedy falls in the family of Octavio Ocaña; his sister gives painful news

Mexico City.- Tragedy haunts the Octavio Ocaña’s family, actor of Neighbors; recently, the histrionic’s sister gave painful news through her social networks.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

With little more than 2 months of the loss of his brother, the interpreter of ‘Benito rivers‘, Ana Leticia Ocana, the actor’s older sister, gave sad news through her social networks and it is that once again she dressed in mourning after, devastated, she reported on the death of ‘Rocky‘ the pet of her husband, so she decided to dismiss him with a moving message.

Dear ‘Rocky’ you have left my heart very sad and my home empty with your departure, you were a faithful companion of (my husband) Samuel for 13 years and you only knew how to give love and pleasant moments. “The message from Bertha’s twin began Ocana.

You beat me too fast. With tears in my eyes and with how sensitive I am, I’m going to miss you my chubby, the House It won’t be the same without you Rest in peace, I love you and will always love you ‘Rocky’. Ana Letica’s message ended.

For its part, Bertha Ocana, sent his condolences and tried to encourage her through the comments, revealing that she was still not over the loss of her ‘Porfirio’, who was probably her pet.

Hermanita is already happy and calm because she fulfilled her mission with Samuel, which was to accompany him for 13 years and give him the best moments of love and happiness, I’m not ready to think about the departure of ‘Porfirio’ yet, but thinking about it I break down, I hug them with all my heart. “Bertha explained.

Both sisters have remained together since the death of Octavio Ocaña, they were even seen meeting on several occasions with the actor’s fiancee, Nerea Godinez, at some events on behalf of the celebrity.

Sources: Instagram @analeticiaocana