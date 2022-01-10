A year ago this startup launched its blood glucose sensor and Apple has not yet bought it

A year ago we talked about a startup that had created a wearable capable of monitoring blood glucose and how Apple should buy it. Well, at this time the Japanese company in question, Quantum Operation Inc., continues free. And in the meantime, it has presented its new smartwatch with a non-invasive blood glucose reader.

A blood glucose sensor in the form of a smartwatch

Diabetes is a disease that affects hundreds of millions of people around the world, according to the WHO. Its incidence has grown by 108 million people from 1980 up to 422 million in 2014. In 2019 1.5 million people died.

These figures make noninvasive blood glucose measurement the holy grail of all wearable manufacturers. A way to measure blood sugar without resorting to a needle stick. Well, Quantum Operation already got a wearable capable of doing it last year.





And this year, the Japanese startup has delighted us with a smartwatch with a non-invasive glucose sensor at CES 2022. As we can see in the video above, we have a prototype of the glucometer integrated into the Quantum Operation smartwatch. The user starts a glucose test with an app and then waits for the analysis to complete.

The proposal is rounded off by a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen sensor, as from the Apple Watch Series 6. Although we are still waiting for a commercial product in the market under the name of this company, something that could still take years.

A startup that is still free and without falling into the “clutches” of Apple





Last year, Quantum Operation already gave a lot to talk about with its quantifying bracelet capable of measuring blood glucose. And yet still has not fallen under the claws from Apple, a company very given to poaching these types of startups. One of those seen and not seen. Deal closed for an unknown millionaire amount. No other company has taken it over, otherwise it would have also disappeared from the CES map. The truth is that if at this point it is still independent, it can be due to various reasons.

The first and most obvious is that Apple already has developed its own blood glucose measurement technology for the Apple Watch. As has long been rumored, we could see it as early as this year’s Apple Watch Series 8. In fact, it is known that current Apple Watch sensors are already years away from the competition.

Another option is that the technology is not as accurate as sold from Quantum Operation. That its commercial or large-scale viability is no closer than other alternative technologies. Making one or more prototypes is not the same as building millions of them in a short space of time. That would reduce the attractiveness of a large company as a purchase target.

Everything indicates that a solution to the problem of punctures in diabetics could be closer than we think. Investing in these technologies portend a happy ending for millions of peopleAlthough we will most likely have to wait a handful of more years.