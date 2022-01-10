Actor Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room

By Diana Dasrath and Dennis Romero – NBC News

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, 65, recognized for his role as a devoted family man on the series Full house, was found dead in a hotel room in the Orlando, Florida area, authorities reported Sunday.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news, which was first released by the entertainment information portal TMZ, through the social network Twitter.

“Bob Saget was found unable to respond in a hotel room today, “said the outlet.





Bob Saget became known for Full House. Disney via Getty Images

Sheriff’s deputies went to a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, following a report of an unresponsive person, according to deputies.

Saget was “declared deceased at the scene“reported the Sheriff’s Office.

“The detectives, in this case, they found no signs of any foul play or drug use, “added the entity.

Saget was a well-loved and versatile comedian who could portray a good, healthy family man, on prime time, while exploring his darker side and even insulting him on his television shows. stand-up comedy.