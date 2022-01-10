Actor Bob Saget, star of ‘Full House’ found dead in a hotel

The American comedian and actor Robert ‘Bob’ Saget, famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the series ‘Full House’ (‘Tres por Tres’ in Latin America and ‘Padres Forzosos’ in Spain) and ‘Fuller House’, died at the 65 years in his room at the Ritz Carlton hotel in the city of Orlando (Florida, USA), as reported at first by the TMZ portal.

Soon after, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed death. “The man was identified as Robert Saget and was declared dead at the scene. Detectives found no signs of violence or drug use in this case,” reads a tweet from the entity. However, the cause of death has yet to be determined.

This January 7, Saget kicked off his ‘Bob Saget: I Don’t Do Negative Tour’ comedy tour in Orlando. The next day he appeared before the public in the community of Ponte Vedra Beach. The actor was scheduled to appear with his ‘show’ in many cities in the country, whose tour would end in Houston (Texas). The comedian shared his last tweet less than a day ago from the city of Jacksonville in which he thanked his audience.

The comedian was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album in 2014 for his play ‘That’s What I’m Talking About’. In 2016, Saget participated in the sequel to ‘Full House’ called ‘Fuller House’, broadcast on Netflix. The extension of the famous series lasted until 2020.