Actor Bob Saget was found in a hotel room

Bob saget, actor and comedian who became known in Mexico for the series ‘Full House’ (Three by Three), was found dead at the age of 65 this Sunday in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando city hotel, according to information released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the authorities, found no signs that it was a crime or that there was or use of drugs, although they did not detail the exact cause of death, which will be known once the investigations are completed.

“Earlier today, officers were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room“, you can read in a tweet.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi – Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

“The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives found no signs of any crime or drug use in this case.“.

Saget was on tour in the United States thanks to the “I Don’t Do Negative Tour” tour, and even on Saturday night he put on a show in Jacksonville, Florida.

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children.