Administration of chemoimmunotherapy before operating on lung cancer

Cancer Lung is a disease in which cells in the body begin to multiply uncontrollably. An estimated 228,150 adults, 116,150 men and 111,710 women in the United States were diagnosed with lung cancer this year, representing about 13% of all new cancer diagnoses.

In interview for Medicine and Public Health (MSP) Dr. Carlos Méndez, hematologist oncologist, specialist in the treatment of cancer at the Hospital de HIMA San Pablo highlights the immunotherapy and monoclonal treatments to improve the life of the patient suffering from lung cancer.

Evolution of chemotherapy

Chemotherapy consists of treatment with drugs against cancer It can be injected into a vein or given by mouth. These drugs pass through the bloodstream and reach almost every part of the body.

Doctor Mendez explains “Classically it is called chemotherapy, but today the greatest advances we are having in lung cancer in terms of treatments systemic, now it is evolving towards a little more specialized, more direct, more effective and less toxic therapies, these are what are called immunotherapies and targeted therapies, which are not like the classic chemotherapies that you are used to, otherwise, these immunotherapies are more specific for the tumor, with fewer side effects and, most importantly, still have more effectiveness equal to or much greater than classical chemotherapies “

Therapies directed against cancer Lungs are drugs or other substances that block the growth and spread of cancer to the interior, in specific molecules that participate in the growth, advancement and spread of cancer.

“Targeted therapies in lung cancer is one of the tumors where there is more mutagenesis and this means that it is where there is more mutations in cancer cells and we can use those genetic changes from these cells specific, we can treat these only without having to touch the healthy cells of the body. It has been shown in recent years that these therapies are more successful than classical chemotherapies, although we are still using this type of combination chemotherapy”Adds the specialist.

Chemotherapy drugs can cause side effects that depend on the type and dose of drugs given, as well as how long they are taken. Some common side effects of chemotherapies are hair loss, mouth ulcers, loss of appetite or weight changes, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation.

The oncologist indicates that the side effects with the new therapies are less aggressive “Today these targeted therapies and immunotherapies are much easier to tolerate, they no longer cause hair loss, the potential for nausea and vomiting that was classic today days are minimal. We have new drugs that work to combat the side effects produced by these chemotherapies, the best thing is that the combination of these drugs to treat the condition has improved compared to what the patient felt 10 or 20 years ago ”.

Who can get immunotherapy?

Specific immunotherapies are not for all people who have cancer, for this you have to take into account some predispositions of the patient, Dr. Mendez explains.

“Immunotherapies are made depending on the tumor and the indication, it is used only in specific stages and tumors, for example in immunotherapy for patients who have autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis or lupus, the drugs used in immunotherapy can worsen these conditions, you have to be careful in these patients or use other types of medications as it may be worse for this patient “he concludes.

The oncologist also emphasizes targeted therapies, these are done in some patients because the tumor has specific mutations that have to be assessed before performing this targeted therapy, so it is emphasized that it is always necessary to see if the patient is suitable for immunotherapy or for targeted therapy whatever your case.