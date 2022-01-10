After wedding rumors, Marjorie de Sousa is seen in a small swimsuit under the sun

Mexico City.- Venezuelan actress Marjorie de Sousa she owns one beauty worthy of admiration, which she always boasts without hesitation at every opportunity. Just like he did this weekend through his social networks.

Through your profile Instagram, the star of soap operas like On the other side of the wall Y A little bit yours shared a photo where he poses with a flirt swimsuit two-piece while sunbathing in front of the Beach.

“I’m liking you a lot, 2022,” wrote the artist from Televisa in the publication where he did not miss the opportunity to show off the enviable silhouette that he has managed to preserve at 41 years of age, especially his flat stomach.

In this way, the ex-partner of Julian Gil He left his more than 7.9 million followers with their mouths open, who quickly packed the comments section with messages full of praise, admiration and affection.

After his turbulent relationship with the actor Julián Gil and the legal problems for his son Matias, Marjorie de Sousa would be ready to go down the aisle at the hand of her current boyfriend, Vicente Uribe.

The actress has had an affair with the Mexican businessman for a little over a year and would already have plans to start a family with him, as stated by a source close to her during an interview.

Source: Instagram @marjodsousa