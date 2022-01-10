Alberth Elis confesses her desire to stay a long time in Girondins and the catrachos she sees with a level to go to Europe

2022-01-09
The Honduran forward Alberth elis have a great time with him Girondins Bordeaux from France. He recounted the characteristics of French football that have favored him, his desire to continue with the Marines and the Hondurans that he sees with conditions to play in Europe.
“Here football is fast and strong, there is a lot of African player. He tends to be fast and strong and it benefits me because it is part of my football, that has helped me to show the level that I am showing from the beginning. Different from the Portuguese league, which is more closed, where I find it a little more difficult to adapt. Here it has been easier for that reason ”, he began by telling in an interview with Five Sporty.
Elis remembers that in the Boavista from Portugal he played in a different position than he does now with Girondins.
“In Portugal most of the games I played as 9 and the teams make a defensive block that is more complicated by spaces. Here a lot of quick transition from defense to attack. Many times the speed makes it possible for me to arrive faster than the rival, it benefits me and it can be seen at the time of the games, “he added.
Elis also spoke of the technician Vladimir Petkovic, with extensive experience in European football.
“He is a coach with a lot of experience in Europe, and Italy was there for a long time. I try to capture everything he tells me to try to improve, he is someone who knows football and has given me confidence. He speaks Italian and French. I am in class, trying to understand. But with the assistants there are several who speak Spanish or English ”.
The Honduran already has 7 goals in Ligue 1 in France. He doubled to Lille, current champion. In addition, he scored against Lyon and PSG. Does it motivate you more to face these big clubs?
“Each game is three points and it is the same. What happens is that when playing with the greats, they tend to attack a lot and there are spaces behind that with my speed I take advantage of and that way I look better ”.
His goal is to stay a long time in Girondins
Albert Elis is America’s second top scorer in the French league. Only surpassed by Canadian Jonathan David, who has 12 goals. The catracho surpasses figures like Messi, Di María and others.
“This is motivating. I don’t know remember that in the first interview I gave I said that my dream was to come to Europe and show what I was made of. I wanted to play with the best and try to compete, to continue growing and to help the team ”.
Is your goal to move up to a higher league or club? “The main thing when I came to Europe was to make myself known. Playing in MLS in America is not the same as playing in Europe. You have to be constant, maintain the level and play good games. Also enjoy every moment because it may not happen again. Enjoy and let what God wants happen.
The “Panterita” says that he feels comfortable and happy in the city of Bordeaux and hopes to stay a long time.
“You always try to keep growing in all areas. Personally, I am happy here in Bordeaux and in the team, they have received me well and I feel comfortable. I hope to be here for a couple of years because I like the team and the city ”.
He aims to play in a big one in Europe:
“Like I said before, I feel good and happy here. I have to keep working and improving. If the opportunities come, we have to be ready, when they come and we are not, that makes us go backwards ”.
Do you speak with David Suazo?
“Yes, I have spoken with him. It is pending that the games will come. I hope you can come soon ”.
David Suazo, his inspiration to succeed in Europe:
“One as a striker works for that, to be among the best. You have to score goals, give assists, to try to be among the best scorers in a league. It is meritorious as David Suazo did in Italy, I visualize what he has done and if he did it, as a Honduran, why not. It is something that I try to take as motivation to improve day by day.
What he has spoken with Bolillo Gómez:
”I have spoken with him. Before the matches in Panama and Costa Rica. If they summon me, I’ll be there trying to do my best. We all know the situation is complicated and we will try to finish in a better position (in the octagonal) ”.
The arrival of Jorge Benguché to Uruguay:
With Benguché we always say hello and talk. He is a great player, when it was his turn to come he had to come back. It is something that happens and it is necessary to improve in Honduras, to professionalize more, so that when they have to leave it will be easier. In Honduras improve the playing fields, because there is a lot of lack, it is the same, if you play in a bad field it is difficult to control the ball and we are falling behind. Costa Rica has four world-class pitches, Panama has already renewed the Rommel and we continue to play in the Olympic. It is complicated for us because it is a bad court, that they send it to fix ”.
The Honduran players that you see with the level to go to Europe:
”Edwin (Rodríguez) is at a high level and Kervin Arriaga is a European-style player, of great quality. There are several with a lot of capacity, out there taking the direct jump is very complicated, because the diet, the way of training, many things change. Adapting is complicated and that is why they have to return ”.
Romell’s possible arrival in Europe:
“We hope he can come to play soon, we all know the quality he has. A great player, he’s showing it at Montreal ”.