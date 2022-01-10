Alberth Elis confesses her desire to stay a long time in Girondins and the catrachos she sees with a level to go to Europe

2022-01-09

The Honduran forward Alberth elis have a great time with him Girondins Bordeaux from France. He recounted the characteristics of French football that have favored him, his desire to continue with the Marines and the Hondurans that he sees with conditions to play in Europe. “Here football is fast and strong, there is a lot of African player. He tends to be fast and strong and it benefits me because it is part of my football, that has helped me to show the level that I am showing from the beginning. Different from the Portuguese league, which is more closed, where I find it a little more difficult to adapt. Here it has been easier for that reason ”, he began by telling in an interview with Five Sporty. Elis remembers that in the Boavista from Portugal he played in a different position than he does now with Girondins. “In Portugal most of the games I played as 9 and the teams make a defensive block that is more complicated by spaces. Here a lot of quick transition from defense to attack. Many times the speed makes it possible for me to arrive faster than the rival, it benefits me and it can be seen at the time of the games, “he added. Elis also spoke of the technician Vladimir Petkovic, with extensive experience in European football. “He is a coach with a lot of experience in Europe, and Italy was there for a long time. I try to capture everything he tells me to try to improve, he is someone who knows football and has given me confidence. He speaks Italian and French. I am in class, trying to understand. But with the assistants there are several who speak Spanish or English ”.

The Honduran already has 7 goals in Ligue 1 in France. He doubled to Lille, current champion. In addition, he scored against Lyon and PSG. Does it motivate you more to face these big clubs? “Each game is three points and it is the same. What happens is that when playing with the greats, they tend to attack a lot and there are spaces behind that with my speed I take advantage of and that way I look better ”. His goal is to stay a long time in Girondins Albert Elis is America’s second top scorer in the French league. Only surpassed by Canadian Jonathan David, who has 12 goals. The catracho surpasses figures like Messi, Di María and others. “This is motivating. I don’t know remember that in the first interview I gave I said that my dream was to come to Europe and show what I was made of. I wanted to play with the best and try to compete, to continue growing and to help the team ”. Is your goal to move up to a higher league or club? “The main thing when I came to Europe was to make myself known. Playing in MLS in America is not the same as playing in Europe. You have to be constant, maintain the level and play good games. Also enjoy every moment because it may not happen again. Enjoy and let what God wants happen.