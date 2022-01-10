Alec Baldwin explains why he did not give his cell phone to the investigators of the fatal shooting during the filming of ‘Rust’

The actor lashed out at people who promote hatred, saying the only way to honor the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is to “find out the truth.”

The American actor Alec Baldwin has come up against controversy over the reasons why he has not complied with the order to hand over his cell phone to the Police, in relation to the investigation of the fatal shooting occurred while filming the movie ‘Rust’, in which lost his life the director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

In a video posted this Saturday on his Instagram account, Baldwin says that “any suggestion” that he is not complying with registration requests, orders or demands about his phone is “silly” Y “a lie“since it is a whole legal process.

“This is a process in which one state makes the request of another state. Someone from another state cannot come to you and say: ‘Give me your phone, give me this, give me that.’ They cannot do that,” argued the actor . “They have to go through the state you live in, that’s a process that takes time“.

Furthermore, Baldwin argued that New Mexico authorities would have to specify what they want to do with his device.

“They can’t just check your phone and take your photos or your love letters for your wife“said the actor, adding that once the authorities make a specific request and when it is approved by the New York authorities, he would not file any objection.

On the other hand, Baldwin also lashed out at people who are dedicated to promoting hatred and commented that the only way to honor the death of Hutchins is “uncover the truth“so he wants to make sure the authorities do” everything in their power to find out what really happened. “