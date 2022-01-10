Alert on Televisa! Pepillo Origel gives harsh news about his health; has a terrible disease

Mexico City.- Recently in Televisa a concern alert, because the famous host of the program Today, Pepillo Origel, just give a hard news about your current health condition, because he confessed that he suffers from a terrible disease.

A few hours ago, the famous presenter of Excuse me in your account Instagram shared a video in which he reveals that unfortunately he was infected with Covid-19, highlighting that fortunately he finds two doses of vaccine and does not feel bad.

Origel assured that he has no symptoms, but that the test was carried out last Thursday, January 6 because several of his relatives have died from coronavirus.

Well yes, I want to tell you that I have Covid. On Thursday I went to do the test and I came out positive. Blessed be God I don’t have any symptoms of anything. I’m fine. No headache, no flu, no cough. I already had the cough, I had a very ugly cough, but now, “Origel revealed.

Finally, he urged his thousands of followers to get vaccinated, noting that this was the reason why no symptoms had occurred.

We have to take great care of ourselves. Here I am, very guardedito and see what God says. Thanks for the people who have found out little by little and who have sent me greetings and everything. Thanks a lot. Take good care of yourselves, “he concluded.

Source: Instagram @juanjoseorigel