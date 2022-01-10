All over the world! The luxurious and romantic honeymoon of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum | PHOTOS

Paris hilton surprised his fans by revealing last November that he walked down the aisle with the businessman Carter Reum, now the socialite celebrates its Honeymoon surrounded by luxury and with paradisiacal destinations that will take you all over the world.

The Hilton heiress has shared some details of everything related to his commitment, from his Bachelorette party on a private island with details bearing his image, until the wedding that lasted three days and now the Honeymoon that has lasted more than a month.

Paris Hilton started her honeymoon in Bora Bora, although they did not do it alone because the parents of the socialite, Rick and Kathy Hilton, as well as their brothers, Conrad and Barron Hilton, and their sister-in-law, accompanied them on their first stop according to the magazine “Hello!”.

After that the couple traveled to Virgin islands, one of the favorite destinations of billionaires because in addition to providing privacy to its guests, it offers the luxury that Paris Hilton has shown to enjoy.

Activities under the sun

During their trip the couple has done different activities together, such as snorkeling and swim with stingrays. They have also taken walks and enjoyed the sun on luxurious yachts where they spent the night looking at the stars.

In addition, they have disputed extravagant hotels like the one under the water in The maldives where they would have celebrated the holidays because her fiancé appears dressed in a Santa Claus suit.

Paris Hilton and her husband in the Maldives. Photo: Instagram @parishilton

Although the couple paused their honeymoon during December to celebrate Christmas with their family, they returned to their romantic journey by stopping in the cold streets of London to spend part of these festivities without neglecting luxury.

The couple has called this married adventure as “honeymoon world tour”, So it is expected that they will continue traveling and visiting other places where they will leave aside the beach and the sun to enter new destinations.

