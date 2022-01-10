AMLO contradicts his Foreign Ministry and ensures that he will send a representative to Ortega’s inauguration

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), in a morning press conference when asked if he would send any official representation to the inauguration of Daniel Ortega that takes place on January 10, affirmed that “it has not yet been decided »And was even uninformed about when the shot will be. The Mexican president said that it would be “unwise” for his government not to send a representative and therefore confirmed that it will send a representative.

“Ah, today I did not know,” said AMLO and added that “we are going to see if there is time for him to arrive because we have good relations with everyone, with everyone and we do not want to be very reckless (…) yes (it would be reckless not to send representative) because we cannot put aside our policy of self-determination of peoples and independence. Mexico is a free and sovereign country.

AMLO appoints his country’s new ambassador to Nicaragua

“But a representative is going to go, right now we are going to see him,” concluded AMLO and said that the person who will attend the inauguration will be Ramiro Ayala, head of the Foreign Ministry of Mexico in Managua and in charge of business.

The president of Mexico, adding who would be the representative who will attend Ortega’s inauguration, informed that he will appoint a new ambassador to Nicaragua.

“At once I am going to say, he is the business manager, because we do not have an ambassador, but we are going to ask the approval of the Nicaraguan government because Guillermo Zamora, by the way, is going to be an ambassador in Nicaragua,” he announced.

On June 27, 2021, Mexico together with Argentina called their respective ambassadors in Nicaragua to travel to their countries to answer questions about the actions of the Ortega regime against the opposition since the imprisonment of the presidential candidates and political activists.

The Mexican ambassador to Nicaragua who was called for consultation was Gustavo Alonso Cabrera Rodríguez. In response on August 9, 2021, the Ortega regime called for consultations with its ambassadors in Costa Rica, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia, according to the designated vice president, Rosario Murillo.

«The Government of Nicaragua has seriously and maturely observed and considered, with great patience, the constant and undeserved accusations that are disrespectful, meddlesome, meddlesome, and interventionist in our internal affairs by the highest authorities of these countries, on issues that only concern our people and Government, and also cynically and unscrupulously referring to situations that they try to ignore and that are harmful to human rights in their own countries, “said Murillo.

The regime’s ambassador in Mexico was Juan Carlos Gutiérrez Madrigal.

Undecided

AMLO’s statements contradict those made this Sunday night by the Foreign Ministry of that country. The Ministry of Foreign Relations of Mexico first said that the person who would arrive in the country would be Martín Borrego Llorente, director general for South America in the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), a representative of low diplomatic rank and not the foreign minister, as Rosario had announced Murillo. However, later the Chancellery affirmed that neither he will come.

“No official will attend Daniel Ortega’s inauguration,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry told the media. According to official information, this is due to the 2022 meeting of ambassadors and consuls that will be held.

The information was also confirmed by the Head of the Office of the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Daniel Millán, through his Twitter account. “It is not planned to send a delegation or representative of the SRE to the protest in Nicaragua,” he said.