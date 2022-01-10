Andrés García will sue Anabel Hernández: “It’s a cockroach”

Andrés García attacked Anabel Hernández and announced a lawsuit (Photos: Cuartoscuro / EFE)

Andres Garcia joined the artists who threaten with sue Anabel Hernández for his latest published research, Emma and the other narco ladies. The actor sent a forceful message to the journalist, whom he called “cretin.”

After the publication of Anabel Hernández’s new book, many of the artists who were mentioned in her investigation for allegedly having maintained, or maintaining, ties with drug lords, went against the communicator and some, such as Ninel Conde, they assured that they would proceed legally by their indications; Andrés García is now part of them.

Through his YouTube channel, the actor defended himself against what the journalist wrote about him and his relationship with Arturo Beltran Leyva in his book, denying all the claims. Assured that He is the most famous actor on the continent and that Hernández is taking advantage from it for her to get attention.

The actor assured that Anabel Hernández seeks to hang on to his fame (Photo: screenshot / YouTube)

“I have to answer a journalist, record journalist, cretin and climber, that he has started saying things that are not true and that he is going to have to check them because I’m going to sue her. He allowed himself the luxury of saying that I am a member of the narcos. Narcos his chingad * mother and father, he can point to them as narcos ”, the protagonist of Pedro Navajas.

Obviously annoyed, the actor continued to lash out at the writer, assuring that he by his profession is forced to receive all people who visit it in a friendly way, without asking what they do for fear of being linked with them.

He continued with the message that is addressed to Anabel, but not before repeating that he has written the book by mentioning it to get attention.

“There is a message for this poor asshole, to whom he advised them not to watch the pinch * program because everything is a lie, she is a speculator, she is a climber, she has been telling lies (stop) get publicity so you don’t starve yourselfBecause she is what she is, a starving woman ”, said García.

The writer mentions that the actor received the drug lords at his home (Photo: EFE / Sáshenka Gutiérrez / File)



He confirmed, as he has done before, that he maintained a close friendship with Arturo Beltrán Leyva, who constantly visited him in Acapulco, but denied having maintained any type of agreement with him through which he would earn money.

“You say in your pinch * shit book * that I have been a partner and have made money with the bosses, and as I said, I know almost all of them, and some are much more decent and much kinder than her, but of There, that I have made money with them, that I can prove it, I am going to have to prove it before a judge because I am going to sue her. She can’t go around saying assholes to become famous (…) She’s a cockroach “

In addition to this, he assured that never met with El Chapo Guzman And he would have no problem confessing it if he had, since he would have established economic relations with no drug trafficker.

García denied having been a partner of his narco friends and having met “El Chapo” Guzmán (Photo: Instagram / @andresgarciatvoficial)

In her book, Anabel Hernández mentions that Andrés García was associated with members of organized crime, mainly with Beltrán Leyva. He received all of them at his home in Pie de la Cuesta, in Acapulco.

Following the publication of her investigation, the journalist revealed that he had no plans to add this to his book, for it had no basis to check the words of its source. Months later he saw the interview in which the actor revealed to the YouTube channel 360 Digital his friendship with narcos and this allowed him to verify what was said by his source.

This interview circulated on television not only because of his confessions, but because started firing a machine gun.

KEEP READING:

“It’s an attack on women”: Galilea Montijo’s husband spoke about the accusations against the driver

Ninel Conde’s lawyer confirmed the lawsuit against Anabel Hernández and revealed the reasons

“It’s fascinating and exciting” Sergio Mayer spoke again about Anabel Hernández’s book