Andrew Garfield would be responsible for Morbius’ delay; Will it appear?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 08.01.2022 19:41:05





After the resounding success from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Marvel fans have only one wish and that is that they want both Andrew Garfield as Tobey Maguire return to MCU, because ‘they deserve to continue their sagas’.

Although this done it looks a little complicated, the hope dies last, since a recent theory andI would be confirming that at least Andrew Garfield will appear in the movie of ‘Morbius‘, and not only that, but it is rumored that ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ could be revisited depending on the success of the film.

Will Andrew Garfield continue to play Spider-Man?

According to various insiders, What Daniel RPK, the recent delay from the movie of ‘Morbius’ was not due to flaws or complications during recordings, but was postponed the premiere since would include Andrew Garfield on this tape.

In the trailers and images promotional of ‘Morbius‘ We have seen clear references to the universes of Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland and even Tobey Maguire, but the clearest thing at this point would be the Spider-Man who lost his Gwen stacy, a trilogy that he could not conclude ‘due to being unfulfilled’.

In the first trailer for ‘Morbius‘you could see the Oscorp tower, which is a key part of the saga of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, plus a copy of the Daily Bugle, that correspond to the universe of Andrew Garfield.

In social networks a world campaign where the trend became “MakeTAS3”, which made reference to that conclude Andrew’s trilogy. If his appearance in the vampire movie is true, it is rumored that, as we saw at the end of ‘No Way Home’, his next enemy in his third installment would be Venom.

So, Morbius and Vulture are in the TASM universe (Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man universe.) How we know this is because Rhino is on the headlines. Black Cat is also on there. This is huge. pic.twitter.com/6N0cdKQsIc – Spider-Man News and Leaks (@DiegoNoWayHome) November 1, 2021

This is all mere speculation but there is faith that it can come true, more if you take into account that Andrew was the lowest paid Spider-Man, because all the clues make sense and are connected, denoting how much Marvel like Sony still have many surprises for all fans.

To