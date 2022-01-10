Ángela Aguilar uses the ideal miniskirt to look spectacular at any age | PHOTO

Angela Aguilar She is one of the most recognized singers today thanks to her great successes within the Mexican region. Now, beyond what she is doing on stage in Mexico and the United States, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter She showed her charms on social networks, where she became a trend by uploading a photo in a miniskirt.

The interpreter of “There where they see me” posed with one of the most important trends of the moment. A miniskirt made of tables, the same one that is perfect at any age and that incidentally makes Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter look spectacular.

The 18-year-old is characterized by knowing how to combine classic and elegant garments. In trends or in a more informal tone. The most important thing is that in each one of them it always manages to impose its particular stamp and sometimes he manages to show his love for the country by adding traditional details.

Skirt

The plaid mini skirt became fashionable in recent years, partly because of the rage that Japanese anime are having. On this occasion the singer made it clear that anyone can use them. Not just the anime characters who wear them in school uniforms. Of course, Angela’s version had nothing to do with a school uniform.

The photo that shared in its stories a design of many colors that make weight in the traditional Mexican version. This version is more related to designs than they were used in the 90’s, here they are said to be Scottish in style with checkered patterns.

Now it is clear that when it comes to fashion and trends, you can turn to see the daughter of Pepe Aguilar, who in addition to joining the trends gives her special touch, which becomes something unique and super chic at the same time. The colorful skirt was paired with a plain long-sleeved black blouse.

