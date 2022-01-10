Another Google app has just entered the select club of 10,000 million downloads in the Play Store

Gmail joins the select Google app club with more than 10,000 million downloads on Google Play, which already includes YouTube, Google Play Services, Google Voice Services and Google Maps.

We recently told you that two Google apps had managed to reach an incredible 10,000 million downloads in the Play Store, Google Voice Services and Google Maps, and now we have just learned that another application of the American giant has just entered this select club– This is Gmail, the free email service from the great G.

Gmail has already been installed more than 10 billion times on Android devices

As the guys from Android Police tell us, Gmail is the latest Google application to exceed 10,000 million downloads in the Google Play Store, thus becoming the fifth application of the American company to achieve this achievement after YouTube, Google Play Services, Google Voice Services, and Google Maps.

One of the reasons why Gmail has managed to reach this impressive number of downloads in the Play Store is that this app is coming pre-installed on a large number of Android devices.

Although the main reason behind the achievement of this milestone is that Gmail is one of the most popular email services today thanks to the large number of functions that it offers us completely free of charge.

At this point, we can only wait to check what will be the next Google application that will exceed 10 billion downloads on Google Play, although the two great candidates are your search application and your web browser, Google Chrome, which has recently released its 98th beta version.

