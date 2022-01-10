Argentina will not send a delegation to the inauguration of Ortega and Murillo

The Argentine government backed down and will not send a delegation to the inauguration of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, revealed the Argentine newspaper El Clarín. The decision came a day after Alberto Fernández assumed the presidency pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), position that he assumed with the support of Nicaragua during the summit of this organization carried out this Friday.

According to El Clarín reports, Buenos Aires reigned a strong anger with the press Argentina because in the middle of the summit it was leaked that the South American country was sending an official delegation to Nicaragua, to participate in the inauguration of Ortega for his fourth consecutive term of government.

This Saturday, the Argentine Government denied the statements that the Argentine ambassador in Nicaragua will provide, Daniel Capitanich, to the newspaper La Prensa, referring to the arrival of an official delegation from the South American country to the event.

“The only Argentine representative who goes ‘is him’ (Capinatich), they said about Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, this Saturday ”, reported El Clarín.

“The press only referred to transcribing the words of the Argentine ambassador in Managua. However, this Saturday they came out to deny it by stating that the diplomat will have ‘confused’ or wanted to ‘say something else ”, adds the report of the renowned Argentine newspaper.

Capitanich said the following to La Prensa: “In reality, Argentina has a government coalition, let’s say, apart from the Justicialista Party, so there are also representatives from some political spaces that make up the Frente de Todos who are already in Managua, but apart we are waiting for government representations. “

“Capitanich’s words saying that the Casa Rosada was sending a delegation threw fuel on the fire with another of the delicate matters that Fernández has to handle at the head of a very divided CELAC. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are targeting Washington because of the pressure they exert against it. This is while the Government needs support from the Joe Biden administration in its negotiations for the foreign debt with the Monetary Fund ”, reports El Clarín.

Last September, Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said that he would not vote for the South American country to assume pro tempore of CELAC, and accused Argentina of being “Instrument of US imperialism” in a series of tensions, exacerbated by the attempt made by the Argentines to mediate in the crisis in Nicaragua, which was rejected as an “interference” by the Daniel Ortega regime.

When Felipe Solá was its chancellor, Argentina protested the political prisoners and demanded respect for democracy from Ortega. Solá called Capitanich to consultations in Buenos Aires and Mexico did the same with its diplomatic representative.

“Ortega took care of vetoing the Argentine presidency at the Celac summit of presidents that Mexico held in September. Solá was displaced by Cafiero. Capitanich was restored to his post in Managua as was the Mexican in his. Argentina once again refrained from condemning the Nicaraguan regime at the OAS. On Friday, the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada, allowed for regional consensus and Argentina was anointed at the head of this body, “adds the El Clarín report.

Ortega and Murillo assume this new cycle of Government, after winning the victory on November 7, in a flawed voting process characterized by repression and citizen persecution, the lack of transparency and the cancellation of political competition, through the imprisonment of seven opposition candidates, who are part of of the more than 40 new prisoners of conscience kidnapped between May and December 2021.