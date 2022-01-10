Atlético de San Luis announced Jhon Murillo as a reinforcement

EFE

Mexico City / 09.01.2022 22:45:22





The Venezuelan extreme Jhon Murillo was announced this Sunday as a new reinforcement of the Athletic of San Luis, branch of Atlético de Madrid in Mexican soccer, for the Clausura 2022 tournament that began on January 6.

“Jhon Murillo is an offensive midfielder who has played for different clubs of the Venezuelan, Turkish and Portuguese league. What’s more has more than 30 games with the Venezuelan national team“, San Luis boasted in a press release to his new signing.

Murillo, who played with his country’s team in the Copa América Brazil 2019, comes from the Portuguese Tondela With whom he participated in 171 games in which he scored 21 goals and distributed 26 assists.

In the last season, the right winger contributed three goals and five passes for goal in 19 games.

“Jhon will join the team in the next few days and will be presented to the media next week“San Luis added in the statement.

In addition to Tondela, Jhon Murillo played in the Turkish Kasimpasa and Zamora FC. With the selection of his country, the attacker accumulates 33 duels with four annotations.

The 26-year-old South American is a natural right winger, but he also has the versatility to cover the left wing.

Uruguayan coach Marcelo Méndez’s San Luis debuted last Thursday in the Clausura 2021 after losing 0-2 to Pachuca, so he is confident that the arrival of Murillo will strengthen his offense.