Award-winning Peruvian video games: which ones refer to our culture? | TECHNOLOGY

In 2021, various Peruvian video games were awarded worldwide: titles such as Arrog, Purunmachu and Ai Apaec stood out for their soundtrack, design and audio, as well as in other categories.

Here is an account of the achievements of the Peruvian games and how they seek to vindicate Peruvian values ​​and cultures:

Ai Apaec, game inspired by the Mochica culture

Ai Apaec is a platform genre video game developed in an isometric illustration style that narrates the journey of Ai Apaec, the main deity of Moche mythology. Its creator, Satoshi Waku Campos, reveals that the story is told around how this culture perceives nature and conceives day and night.

For the proposal, the video game was awarded in the category “Best accessible design” and was placed third overall in the International Cultural Heritage Game Jam 2021 competition, organized by the United States Department of State.

The video games Purunmachu and Ai Apaec were the winners of the first and third place of the Culture Heritage Global Game Jam 2021. (Photo: Composition)

Purunmachu, inspired by the heritage of the Chachapoyas

Purunmachu is an exploration video game where players must search through the Peruvian jungle and collect the archaeological pieces they find while reviewing the cultural heritage of their ancestors. His narrative, however, presents an ethical dilemma that the player must answer: Are you saving a culture? Or will your actions (theft) actually lead to the destruction of your own inheritance?

The title obtained the first place in the international competition Cultural Heritage Game Jam 2021, and was the winner of the Best Audio category.

Arrog, a game about death

Arrog is a 2D point & click game with an enigmatic black and white graphic adventure that uses a visual language close to the poetic to talk about death and what surrounds this event. In July 2021, he was chosen as Finalist for the Independent Games Festival Awards (IGF), the world’s leading event for independent games, in the Best Visual Art category. It won the recognition for the game most voted by the audience.

In September, the BIC Festival, the largest video game event in Korea, presented Arrog with the awards for “Best Experimental Game” and “Best Soundtrack.” The director and general producer of the video game, Mateo Alayza, highlighted that the national title competed with 680 games in the professional category.

Arrog is a Peruvian video game. (Diffusion)

Three video games financed by the Ministry of Culture

As part of the initiative of the Ministry of Culture to promote the development and national consumption of Peruvian video games, the sector granted in the previous year financing to three outstanding video games made by independent houses, which made significant progress in 2021.

The video games financed were: ‘The Little Orchestra‘, a co-production by Mr. iO Games and the Apus animation studio that seeks to teach music theory and language so that children are able to create their own melodies; ‘Kontikis Adventure, the legend of the leaves‘, part of a transmedia project inspired by the cultures of ancient Peru that seeks to revalue the worldview of pre-Hispanic cultures; Y ‘Tinkina and the magic toys‘, which highlights the diversity of the original cultures of the Amazon.

For the first time, this 2021, the National Videogame Development Contest which will finance four projects (two in the idea phase and another two in production). The winning games are Horatio: Connector 13, Pachacuti, Robotrash: A New Beginning, and Sami.

Tunche, a video game that revalues ​​Amazonian culture

In 2021, one of the most anticipated releases was Tunche. The 2D game, inspired by the legends of the Peruvian Amazon, allows players to recognize popular names from the Peruvian and Amazonian culture, while enjoying elements of the genres beat em up (melee) and mode roguelike, in which the player must start his adventure again by dying in some phase.

Thus, users will be able to explore the combat arenas that reflect the diversity and beauty of the landscapes of our Amazon jungle in search of the Tunche, the mythical being of local legends. To do this, they can choose between five allies who must face powerful characters from Amazonian folklore.

This video game was developed by Leap Games Studios and is available digitally on the Epic Games Store, Steam for PC, and on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles.

The long-awaited video game from Leap Game Studios has left good impressions on many of those who have already been able to try it. (Photo: Leap Game Studios)

Games against anxiety and depression

Both anxiety and depression increased among children during the Covid-19 pandemic. To face this situation, various Peruvian and foreign educational institutions launched the initiative “Game Jam: Start Over”, Where it was sought to develop games to combat both mental health disorders.

That is why students from the Toulouse Lautrec higher education school, in partnership with Fe y Alegría del Perú, developed five video games to help children and adolescents cope with cases of depression and anxiety: Samay, Sunflower, Anxiety control , The Journey and Moot are available for free and can be found here.

