Barça renews Umtiti until 2026 and registers …

SURPRISE IN THE BARÇA! FC Barcelona has started the week with a very unexpected ‘bombshell’. In the midst of the ‘desperation’ to register Ferran Torres and given the difficulty of carrying out the exit operation, in the Camp Nou offices have made the decision to renew Samuel Umtiti’s contract, one of the highest paid players in the squad, down until the end of the 2025-2026 season.

The Frenchman has gone, in a matter of hours, from being at the starting gate and completely ruled out for Barça to extending his stay at the Camp Nou for a few more seasons. An unexpected move on the part of the Barça sports management, but which allows opening a space in the salary margin more than necessary. As we mentioned before, ‘Big Sam’ (despite the fact that this season he has played a game) was among the footballers with the best salary.

In the statement with which the Barça club has reported the movement, it is explained that “FC Barcelona and the first team player Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement for the extension of your contract until June 30, 2026 “, adding that the French defender “reduces part of the salary that he was going to receive in the year and a half that he had a contract. With this operation, the player extending his contract, the Club does not acquire any higher financial commitment with the footballer”

At the same time, Barça wanted to thank the act of the French footballer, since It will allow generating sufficient financial ‘fair play’ to process the registration of Ferran Torres. “FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Samuel Umtiti for the effort and affection he has shown towards the Club. With this contract extension, FC Barcelona extends its ‘fair play’ and will be able to register Ferran Torres in the Football League Professional “, have culminated in writing.

Ferran Torres may be registered

In the absence of it being made official by LaLiga, Ferran Torres may be enrolled in the Barça first team squad, after the departure of Philippe Coutinho, on loan to Aston Villa, and the renewal of Samuel Umtiti. It is expected that in the next few hours, after sending the documents to the employer, their registration will be confirmed and the ex of Manchester City will be able to comprise of the group directed by Xavi Hernández to the 100%.