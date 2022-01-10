Barcelona enrolls Ferran Torres thanks to Umtiti

Editorial Mediotiempo

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 10.01.2022 07:17:27





At last, after days of uncertainty, Ferran Torres will be able to play for Barcelona. The Barcelona team announced this Monday that they already have all ready to register the footballer, thanks to Samuel Umtiti renewed downwards until 2026, which extends the financial fair play of the team and, with this, all the requirements requested by LaLiga are met to register the former Manchester City striker.

Although it seemed that everything was stuck in the Ferran case after Coutinho’s departure, the club sports management has not stood idly by and quickly has resolved the problem they had with LaLiga. It seemed that the Catalans could only choose to release players to register Torres, however, las things have taken a favorable turn for the Catalans.

“The FC Barcelona and Samuel Umtiti have reached a agreement for the extension of your contract until June 30, 2026. defending French reduce part of the salary that he was going to receive in the year and a half he had a contract, “the team said in a statement.

Then the club unveiled what’s up renewal is enough for the former Manchester City striker to dress short with the colors of Barcelona, once you have overcome Covid-19. “With this contract extension, FC Barcelona increases its ‘fair play’ and will be able to register Ferran Torres in the Professional Football League”.

Barcelona travels to the Spanish Super Cup

This Monday the team started their journey to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to play the Spanish Super Cup. The Barça team will play the Semifinal against Real Madrid on Wednesday, January 13 at the King Fahd Stadium.

Although it seems like a very uneven duel, hethe catalans have recovered to a good number of troops for this encounter, such as Ansu Fati, Ez Abde, Gavi, among others. However, they are all at the waiting of what happens with Ferran Torres and Pedri, who tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days and, if they do not give negative on Tuesday, they will lose the cupbearer tournament.

To