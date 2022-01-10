Barcelona renews Umtiti until 2026, which reduces his salary, and will be able to register Ferrán Torres

2022-01-10

The French central of the Barcelona Samuel Umtiti has renewed for four years until 2026, announced this Monday the Barça club, that with this operation it will be able to comply with the financial fair play and enroll Ferran torres in The league.

“FC Barcelona and the first team player Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to extend their contract until June 30, 2026,” said Barça in a statement.

With this operation, “the French defender reduces part of the salary that he was going to receive in the year and a half that he had a contract,” added the Barça club.

According to the online edition of the newspaper Sports world, “The French has agreed to cut 10 percent of his salary and the remaining amount has been extended for three years”, which allows the salary mass to be released.

Umtiti, who has only played one league game this season with the Barça shirt, had a contract until June 2023.