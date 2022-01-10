Barcelona renews Umtiti until 2026, which reduces his salary, and will be able to register Ferrán Torres

2022-01-10
The French central of the Barcelona Samuel Umtiti has renewed for four years until 2026, announced this Monday the Barça club, that with this operation it will be able to comply with the financial fair play and enroll Ferran torres in The league.
“FC Barcelona and the first team player Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to extend their contract until June 30, 2026,” said Barça in a statement.
With this operation, “the French defender reduces part of the salary that he was going to receive in the year and a half that he had a contract,” added the Barça club.
According to the online edition of the newspaper Sports world, “The French has agreed to cut 10 percent of his salary and the remaining amount has been extended for three years”, which allows the salary mass to be released.
Umtiti, who has only played one league game this season with the Barça shirt, had a contract until June 2023.
The Frenchman has barely counted for Xavi Hernandez and pointed to a possible exit in the current transfer window, but will finally stay until 2026.
FERRAN, REGISTERED
With the player’s salary reduction, the Barcelona “It expands its ‘fair play’ and will be able to register Ferran torres on the League of Professional Soccer ”, specified the Barcelona team, which“ publicly expresses its gratitude to Samuel Umtiti for the effort and affection he has shown towards the Club ”.
Barça announced on December 28 the signing for the next five seasons of the young Spanish forward, 21, from the Manchester City.
The amount of the transfer was not specified, but the British press had indicated on December 22 that it would be done for an amount of 55 million euros (62.2 million dollars).
The Barça team will now be able to register their new player, who has not yet been able to join his teammates after testing positive for Covid-19 on January 3.
Ferran torres has not been included in the list of the Barça for the Spain Supercup that is disputed this week in Arabia, waiting for you to overcome the infection.