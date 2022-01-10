Ben Affleck highlights the fears surrounding his children by worrying about their safety

Admin 34 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 18 Views

Ben affleck She recently shed some light on the concerns she had regarding her children being concerned about their mental health over hurtful memes or jokes that are often delivered at their expense.

The actor highlighted his past struggles with public perception during his interview with Los Angeles Times.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Ninel Conde exposes her perfect curves from the Caribbean Sea with a tiny red bikini

Ninel Conde She is one of the celebrities that generates the most controversy, not only …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved