Ben Affleck highlights the fears surrounding his children by worrying about their safety

Ben affleck She recently shed some light on the concerns she had regarding her children being concerned about their mental health over hurtful memes or jokes that are often delivered at their expense.

The actor highlighted his past struggles with public perception during his interview with Los Angeles Times.

There he began by explaining: “I came to a place where [la percepción del público] it was so different from what I am that I just stopped reading and stopped worrying. “

But near the end “As my kids got older and started watching the internet themselves, that’s the hard part.”

“Even the ‘Sad Affleck’ meme – that was funny to me. I mean, there’s no one who hasn’t felt that way on a trip. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, they’re going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or do they have to worry about me? ‘That’s really difficult’

For those who haven’t spoken, Affleck shares his kids Violet Anne, 16 years old, Seraphina Rose, 13, and his son Samuel Garner, 9, with his ex Jennifer garner.

This news comes shortly after Affleck made a similar claim about his struggles with alcoholism in a previous appearance on Good Morning America.

At the time, he was quoted as saying: “We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children. I don’t care who you are, I’m pretty sure you feel like at some point in your life you have taken wrong steps. Nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that’s one a real task that everyone faces, whatever those problems may be. “