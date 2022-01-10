Bitcoin and Ethereum: 3 Reasons They Could Rise Soon

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

Nothing fuels a bull market like incredible performance accompanied by stories of wealth creation unimaginable to early adopters. In my entire life, I had never seen an asset that provided benefits like the ones they first entered and were sustained for.

The cryptocurrency went from a nickel in 2010 to almost $ 70,000 per token in 2021. The percentage gain is massive and its magnetic force has been powerful.

The success of Bitcoin resulted in, which also provided incredible wealth to early investors. As of January 9, more than 16,540 additional cryptocurrencies have hit the market in an effort to capture the clamorous demand from stampeding investors looking to discover the next token that offers returns similar to those of Bitcoin.

As we move into 2022, Bitcoin and Ethereum are coming off a year in which they have increased the wealth of investors who have held the tokens. There are three things that could propel Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies to even higher highs over the next year.

However, risk is always a function of potential rewards, and the path to wealth is likely to meet more than one hurdle in 2022 and beyond. Expect a lot of volatility in the crypto class, and only invest as much capital that you can afford to lose.

Bitcoin is up 57.81% in 2021, while Ethereum is up + 391.75%. On November 10, both leading cryptocurrencies moved to new all-time highs when they put into key bearish reversal patterns on the daily chart and corrected.

Volatility is nothing new for cryptocurrencies. They have routinely experienced head movements up and down.

The chart above illustrates that those nearby have gone from a low of $ 28,440 to a high of $ 69,355 in 2021. The December 31 closing price of $ 47,175 was below the midpoint for the year. .

Ethereum’s range in 2021 was $ 716,919 to $ 4,865,426. At $ 3,688,877 on December 31, the price was well above the midpoint for the year.

But on January 9, 2022, from the highs on November 10, the trend has been bearish, and the sell-off continues into early 2022 with Bitcoin and Ethereum falling to prices below where digital currencies ended in late 2021.

January Bitcoin futures settled at the $ 46,275 level on December 31, and the selloff continued through the first week of 2022.

The chart shows that nearby Bitcoin futures were below $ 41,800 per token on Sunday, January 9, down more than 9.7% so far in 2022.

Those of January closed the year 2021 at the level of $ 3,685. At $ 3,198 on Jan.9, they were 13.2% below Bitcoin, and substantially below after the first week of the new year.

Bitcoin and Ethereum were already trending down when the Fed released its minutes from the December FOMC meeting on January 5. As barometers of inflation, cryptocurrencies fell to new lows following minutes pointing to a tougher approach to monetary policy in the coming months.

Meanwhile, three factors suggest that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies will find a bottom and resume their rise in 2022.

While the Fed speaks harshly, action speaks louder than words. In December, the FOMC forecast that the federal funds interest rate would rise to 0.90% in 2022 and 1.60% in 2023. Even if inflation recedes, real rates will remain in negative territory in 2022, which is inflationary.

If cryptocurrencies are barometers of inflation, they are likely to move higher and attract new purchases in an environment where inflation remains a clear and present danger and is increasing. Inflation erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Cryptocurrencies are an alternative, as the values ​​are determined by buyers and sellers, without government interference.

Fiat currencies derive their value from the full faith and credit of the governments that issue the legal tender. The tsunami of liquidity and the tidal wave of stimulus since the beginning of 2020 eroded faith and credit in governments.

Confidence is critical to the value of currencies. Although the has risen, it only reflects the value of the US currency against the euro, the yen, the pound and a handful of reserve fiat currencies. Measuring currencies against markets for all asset classes reveals that confidence has eroded along with the value of fiat currencies.

Every day there are more companies that accept cryptocurrencies as a means of exchange. Cryptocurrencies reflect the evolution of the fintech revolution, where technology has finally addressed payments and finance. As faith in governments and traditional banking institutions wanes, cryptocurrencies offer consumers an alternative.

Square (NYSE :), a payments company that changed its name to Block in late 2021, is run by Jack Dorsey, who also founded the company, as well as another business, Twitter (NYSE :). Dorsey left Twitter last year to focus on crypto initiatives in 2022.

In 2021, Mr. Dorsey once said that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will “bring the world together.”

Meanwhile, more portfolios have cryptocurrency investments as they have become more mainstream investment vehicles. The increased portfolio allocation brings new purchases to the asset class every day.

But the risks persist

The main risk is government regulation. As the asset class grows, we will hear a lot about the “systemic risks” created by cryptocurrencies. However, the main concern of governments is likely to be the control of the money supply, which translates into power.

With Apple’s (NASDAQ 🙂 market capitalization surpassing the $ 3 trillion level for the first time in early 2022, the $ 1.956 trillion market capitalization of cryptocurrencies on January 9 is still not a problem that can create no significant “systemic risk”.

Even so, the market capitalization of the digital currency asset class grew by 182.18% in 2021 to reach the level of 2.166 trillion dollars. A similar move in 2022 would put the value of the entire asset class at nearly $ 4 trillion, setting off alarms from regulators and government officials.

Ethereum should continue to lead Bitcoin as it is faster, more efficient, and Ethereum 2.0 is less energy intensive in a world tackling climate change. It operates on a proof-of-stake protocol rather than a proof-of-work protocol, increasing its efficiency versus its larger-cap “cousin.”

However, I expect Bitcoin and Ethereum to set higher lows in the coming weeks and months before resuming the ascent that has created untold wealth for a growing number of believers in the burgeoning crypto asset class.