Bitcoin Beats Traders Long As Sellings Copy May 2021 Move To $ 30,000

Bitcoin (BTC) has caused significant pain to the bulls in recent weeks, and now recent data shows just how much.

In a January 10 tweet, on-chain analytics company Glassnode, revealed that traders long on BTC had suffered a replay from May of last year, when BTC / USD started to slide towards $ 30,000.

Long traders fail to “catch the knife”

According to the Longs metric Liquidations Dominance by Glassnode, the “majority” of the sell-offs during the new year involved long positions.

This is not surprising, given the general trajectory of Bitcoin since late November, but the magnitude of the losses puts the last few weeks on a par with May in terms of longs versus short losses.

“Bitcoin longs sell-off dominance has reached 69%, the highest level since the deleveraging event of May 2021,” the researchers commented.

“This means that the majority of the selloffs in the futures markets in recent weeks were long traders trying to catch the knife.”

Annotated chart of the dominance of long liquidations in Bitcoin futures. Source: Glassnode / Twitter

Looking at the data, the opposite trend was formed in the period from late July to late November, and shorts were victims of an unexpected bull run on multiple occasions.

Unusual minima

While long sell-off peaks do not always mark local price lows, the appetite for a short-term reversal of course has been around for a long time.

Bitcoin, as Cointelegraph reported, is firmly “oversold” by historical standards at current prices.

“If we bounce here, I’m not convinced we won’t revisit these prices, but a little short-term relief would be nice,” tweeted on Saturday the quantitative analyst Benjamin Cowen as part of the intraday observations.

“The daily RSI is also technically oversold, $ 40,000 – $ 42,000 is theoretically a support area as well.”

Cowen was commenting the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which hit rare lows of just 10/100 over the weekend, signifying “extreme fear” among market participants.

Since bottoming out in the depths of 2018 depression, $ BTC has only seen this oversold indicators only four times at 3k, 10k, 4k, and 30k. Not long after these records were achieved, #Bitcoin rallied 340%, 17%, 1585%, 141% accordingly. Full details: https://t.co/qtlKY9tQzS pic.twitter.com/oSpb3fTjKX – CRYPTO₿IRB (@crypto_birb) January 8, 2022

Since bottoming out in the depths of the 2018 crash, BTC has only seen these oversold indicators four times at $ 3,000, $ 10,000, $ 4,000, and $ 30,000. Shortly after these records were hit, Bitcoin rallied 340%, 17%, 1,585%, and 141% accordingly.

Such occurrences tend to be followed by a recovery in price and sentiment, but the current lows are occasional, since the same price level of a year ago was accompanied by the opposite phenomenon: 93/100 or “extreme greed”.

