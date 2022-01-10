Bitcoin, ethereum, price: how to invest in cryptocurrencies

The experts offer their best tips for those who are entering this market or have doubts to invest in a responsible way

Cryptocurrencies were the preferred investment tool of many Argentines in the last year. In fact, according to Chainalysis figures provided to iProUP, the country has:

The 10th place globally in adoption, with a total of US $ 68,000 million in digital currencies

A volume traded of US $ 3.3 billion

The first regional location to use decentralized finance (DeFi)

Many savers are entering the crypto world for the first time and a question hovers over them: what is the best way to safeguard cryptocurrency savings.

Several choose to buy the fashionable currency or those named by the “crypto influencers”, leaving responsibility and judgment in the hands of a third party. But the ideal is always to carry out a iDo your own research and invest according to personal goals and available capital to avoid future headaches.

How to start

When listing the factors to consider Before debuting in this world, Manuel Beaudroit, co-founder and CEO of Belo affirms to iProUP : “The first is how experienced the user is on the subject and how much he wants to invest“.

“The next thing to ask is what are the safer or riskier bets“, completes the executive. Thus, before designing the crypto portfolio itself, the novice investor must carry out two analyzes, which are just as important to placing funds responsibly:

Internal: available capital, type of investor, risk that is willing to assume , the desired duration time and return expected

, the desired duration time and return External: technical analysis (based on the evolution of prices); and the fundamentals: characteristics that support that asset beyond its price

In this way, the investor must “zoom” the situation to see where and how the instrument is from the point of view of the market opinion, the situation of the sector and the world economy, the perception of other investors and possible future scenarios.

Experts claim that between 10 and 15% of the total portfolio should go to crypto

A plan must be drawn up that must be followed to the letter to make immediate and informed decisions based on the movement of the market. In stock market terms: know entry and exit points and under what circumstances to enter or leave a position.

After completing these assessments, you will have more tools to avoid hasty and impulse-based moves (fear or euphoria), which will do more harm than the possible performance of an asset. In relation to capital initial, the reality is that there is no absolute truth and professionals agree that it will depend on the availability of each person.

“It is recommended to start with a stack of 100, 500 or 1,000 dollars. If you can more, better, but nothing that is significant in terms of percentage of the total equity“says Beudroit, alluding to an old saying that states:” Never bet more than you are willing to lose. “

Camilo Rodríguez, trader and teacher at CR Academia, affirms to iProUP that the initial capital is a subjective amount: “It is not a question of an amount but, rather, of whether the investment is strategic“.

“As long as you bet on a good project, with a good work team, a good fundamental (support), it is open source and decentralized, there will be a better chance of success,” he advises.

With regard to the latter, professionals also agree that no more than 10% or 15% of the total portfolio should be invested in digital currencies. Being a very volatile instrument, its valuation can skyrocket or collapse 10 times. For this reason, it is always advisable to obtain as much information as possible, to know if these oscillations are frequent.

“It is important conduct an analysis and have a plan. There is no bad strategy if a study lies behind it. For this reason, it is also important to study when investing money, “he remarks to iProUP Maximiliano Hinz, Latam Director of Binance. After defining the amount, the instrument must be defined.

In addition, it is advisable to have 10% of the crypto portfolio in stablecoins to take advantage of opportunities

Within the wide range of virtual currencies, there are options with different levels of risk. Beaudroit distinguishes three possibilities:

A coherent strategy to diversify risk is to mix these three alternatives. Rodríguez recommends that, when deciding which cryptocurrencies to target, You can consult sites such as Coinmarketcap, to see the ranking of the main ones and their historical evolution.

In addition, it remarks that within the panel of this platform you can identify three kinds of digital currencies based on its market capitalization:

High cap coin – High-cap currencies, listed from 1 to 10 (led by Bitcoin and Ethereum)

Medium cap coin: they range from 11th to 100th place, offer moderate risk and could “sneak” into the top-ten

Heavy low cap coin: very low capitalization currencies or “shitcoins” (junk coins), which are high risk

Experts clarify what to buy Small-cap currencies can be a form of quickly multiply investment in a short time, but the risk of losing everything is very high, as happened with the Squid Game currency – inspired by The Squid Games – which ended up being a scam and left several investors empty-handed.

Another drawback is the low liquidity: maybe the inverter cannot be easily detached due to the low volume and the low demand of users who wish to keep those coins.

In this sense, the trader and teacher recommends the following portfolio construction according to the type of investor:

Conservative: 100% of the portfolio made up of the first five in the market

Moderate: reduce the previous scheme to 80% to dedicate 20% to high risk currencies

Aggressive: 30% of the portfolio in conservative currencies; the remaining 70% in small cap currencies

Another tip that experts offer is allocate a percentage of liquidity (10%) of the total capital to invest in crypto. To stay fluid, you can leave a Portfolio Share in USDT, which allows the investor to exchange this asset for another crypto in a matter of seconds to:

Take advantage of the collapse of one of the top-ten that can revalue in the short term, or one that comes further back but with high chances of offering good returns

that can revalue in the short term, or one that comes further back but with high chances of offering good returns Take profit: when a volatile asset (such as Bitcoin or Ethereum) has reached the top of its bullish path to buy back later and strengthen position

More and more albiceleste users are being encouraged to convert their pesos to crypto. In fact, Hinz assures iProUP that Argentina leads Binance’s growth in the region.

A) Yes, avoid dollars under the mattress, with the risks that it entails, such as the deterioration of the banknotes, the inability to change them in their entirety (“small face”) or being the victims of a robbery.