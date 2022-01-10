Bitcoin gives a scare with its price below 40 thousand dollars

Key facts: Since last September, bitcoin has not fallen below $ 40,000.

Another 6 cryptocurrencies have fallen more than 20% in the last 7 days.

The main cryptocurrency on the market, bitcoin (BTC), gave investors a scare on the morning of this Monday, January 10. For the first time since mid-September, it fell below $ 40,000 per unit.

Although he recovered quickly and bounced to around $ 40,900, the loss of this floor may look worrisome for the future of the cryptocurrency in the market. Especially, if you consider that to see BTC at that level you have to go back more than three months, in the middle of last September.

As we reviewed this Monday in the CriptoNoticias markets bulletin, after losing a floor close to $ 46,000, the cryptocurrency has entered a critical point of support. This prediction by Michael van de Poppe, previously reported in this newspaper, spoke of an upcoming support level between $ 41,000 and $ 42,000. That support is being put to the test right now.

With the current price, BTC has lost more than 13% of its price in the last 7 days, according to data from CoinMarketCap. In that same period, the market has remained in the red and the main cryptocurrencies of the top have had the same fate as bitcoin.

For the first time since last September, bitcoin fell below $ 40,000. Source: CoinMarketCap.

The most affected of the 20 with the largest capitalization has been terra (LUNA), with around 26% down. However, it is not the only one with a depreciation of more than 20%, which has been experienced by 6 other top currencies. Among them, that of Ethereum, ether (ETH); and that of the exchange Binance, BNB.