Bob Saget, actor famous for his role in the series “Full House”, found dead

The actor Bob saget, who became famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the series “Full House,” was found dead on Sunday in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, reported the TMZ portal.

His death was later confirmed by police, who indicated that they arrived at the Ritz-Carlton hotel after receiving a call that there was an unresponsive man in a room. He was pronounced dead at the scene and no traces of violence or drug use were found.

the causes of his death are still unknown. The comedian has been touring different cities such as Jacksonville, according to his latest tweet.

In the popular series “Full House”, which broadcast ABC from 1987 to 1995, he had the leading role alongside John stamos (uncle Jesse), Dave Coulier (Uncle Joey) and Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky). His daughters on television were named DJ, Steph and Michelle, the latter played by twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Then Netflix did a spin off called “Fuller House ”that presents the adult life of the Tanner sisters and their longtime friend Kimmy, along with their respective partners and children. His last season was in 2020.

Saget was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.