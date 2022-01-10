Bogus Organizations May Be Asking For Money For Bronx Fire Victims | Univision 41 New York WXTV

NEW YORK – Many community and non-profit organizations have been working to collect and distribute necessities for the victims of the deadly fire in the Bronx.
Because there is so much interest in helping victims, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert reminding New Yorkers to beware of potentially fraudulent charities. Scammers often use these types of incidents to engage in fraud to divert donations from intended recipients.
The prosecutor urged potential donors to check her office’s website for advice on charitable giving. These are some precautions you should take before donating your money:
Check before giving your money
Donate to charities you are familiar with and review their information carefully. Check the website, charitiesnys.com, to view the organizations’ financial reports, or ask the organization for their reports directly.
Ask how your donation will be used
Find out how the charity plans to use your donation, including the services and people your help will support.
Carefully research newly created organizations
Often after tragedies, new organizations emerge to meet the needs of the community. Although most of these organizations have good intentions, some may not have the experience or infrastructure to deliver on their promises, resulting in scams.
Are you being requested by email?
If you receive an email, find out who is behind that address. Contact the charity whose name appears in the email or visit their website. Do not give personal information or your credit card number unless you are sure of said organization.
Be careful when donating through social networks
Please carefully review the FAQs and terms and conditions on the website to find out what fees they will charge you. Also, don’t assume that recommended charities on social media, blogs, or other websites have already been researched. If available, subscribe to updates from the campaign organizer to stay on top of how campaign contributions are being spent.
Caution before submitting a contribution
Check the charity’s website or call the charity to confirm that they have authorized contributions to be made via text message.
Don’t give cash.
Make your donations directly to the charity by check payable to the charity or through the charity’s website.
Be careful with personal data
Before giving personal or credit card information over the phone, via text message, make sure you know the organization you are giving that information to and verify that the fundraising campaign is legitimate.
Report suspicious organizations
If you believe that an organization is misrepresenting its work, or that a fundraiser or charity scam is taking place, feel free to contact the Charities Office at charities.complaints@ag.ny.gov to report.