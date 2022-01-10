“Bolillo” Gómez responds openly after criticism for his absence

Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez, selector of Honduras, finally arrived in Honduran territory after several days of vacation that he had.

The technical director of the H He stepped out and responded forcefully after the criticism he has received by a sector of the sports press for his absence.

“What afternoon? These are normal comments in all countries when the technician is foreign. We fulfill our profession, I have never breached it. Here I have been in training sessions, games, meetings with managers, but apart from the profession there are important personal commitments, I even had some before signing with Honduras “He pointed out bluntly.

“Bolillo” had planned his return to the country on January 6, but this was delayed due to the disqualification of the Toncontin airport in Tegucigalpa.

“When they see me miss a training session, or a game, a meeting of the Board of Directors, they will point out there, but I talk to people, those who take up this issue always do it, they steal their money, they are not there. I answer that topic so that you can hear me; everything was programmed, “he emphatically pointed out.

The Honduran squad will face Colombia on January 16 in a friendly game to be held in the United States and the coach ruled on what the call was.

“It has been planned since last year. We had made a list of 24 or 25 players that we had seen in the tournament and semi-finals. We had talked about the friendly with Colombia, this Monday the concentration begins and in the afternoon the works “said the coach.

And he added: “We had a list of 25 players. There were inconveniences due to illnesses, injuries of other boys and the opportunity is presented to people we have followed and we are going to start an evolution with them in these friendly matches ”.

Ronald Aceituno, 18-year-old striker from Real España, is one of the great novelties in the Bicolor call-up for the clash against the Colombians.

“He has all the conditions of a typical 9. He is a man who in the future I hope will be important for football in Honduras “, indicated DT.