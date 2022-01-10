“Bolillo” Gómez returned to start work on Honduras-Colombia and responded to criticism for his absence

2022-01-09

“It has been planned since last year. We had made a list of 24 or 25 players that we had seen in the tournament and semi-finals. We had talked about the friendly with Colombia, tomorrow the concentration begins and in the afternoon the work, “said Gómez.

The Colombian strategist announced on Friday a surprise call for the friendlies against the coffee growers on January 16 in Fort Lauderdale, United States and this Monday the work begins.

Gómez had planned his return to the country on Thursday, January 6, but this was delayed due to the disablement of the Toncontin airport in Tegucigalpa.

Direct and without beating around the bush. Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez, coach of the Honduras National Team, arrived in the country to begin work for the friendly against Colombia and responded to criticism for his absence.

“We had a list of 25 players. There were problems due to illnesses, injuries to other boys and the opportunity is presented to people who we have followed up and we are going to start an evolution with them in these friendly matches ”.

The big surprise on the payroll was the call of Marco Aceituno, an 18-year-old attacker who plays for him Real Spain. What he said when asked about the player.

“He has all the conditions of a typical 9. He is a man who in the future I hope will be important for the football of Honduras.”

Respond to those who have criticized him for his absence

Before the final of Honduran soccer, “Bolillo” traveled to Colombia to spend the end of the year with his family and after his return was delayed, he received criticism. He didn’t beat around the bush when asked about it.

“What afternoon? These are normal comments in all countries when the technician is foreign. We fulfill our profession, I have never breached it. Here I have been in training sessions, games, meetings with managers, but apart from the profession there are important personal commitments, I even had some before signing with Honduras. When they see me skipping a training session, or a game, the Board of Directors meeting, they will point out there, but I talk to people, those who take up this issue always do it, they steal the money, which is not there. I answer that topic so that you can hear me; everything was programmed ”.

On the friendly with Colombia:

”It will be of individual benefit. A Selection very different from the official one, is to see footballers, to see how they behave with the Selection shirt and to see them individually to determine what we can get better ”.

On the eliminatory games against El Salvador, Canada and USA:

”We hope to continue improving and being worthy. Keep drawing conclusions, it is difficult, but that the Honduras National Team occupies a better position ”.

On the games of Jorge Benguché, Darixon Vuelta and Kevin López:

“There are some that I like where they are going to go. Others … sometimes I would prefer that they play here “