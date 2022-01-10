Boxer Arrest Sahakyan died after brutal beating and 10 days in a coma

Editorial Mediotiempo

The boxing world just got a Hard hit after announcing the death of a boxer, well Arrest Sahakyan, of Russian-Armenian nationality and 26 years old, lost his biggest fight after being hospitalized Y in a coma for 10 days.

East peeler he was battling between life and death after at the end of 2021 received a beating from a compatriot, which led him straight to the hospital and operating room; unfortunately he could not resist any more and passed away.

What happened to Arrest Sahakyan and how did he die?

According to information from international media, such as ‘Mirror’, Arrest Sahakyan faced the past December 26 to his compatriot Igor Semernin, combat that it seemed it was going to be much more even But it was the opposite.

Sahakyan was knocked out after receiving a harsh punishment and when he fell to the canvas, and the end of the combat was marked, it was assisted by local doctors, since he was injured; they took him to a hospital near.

The fighter Russian-Armenian suffered from inflammation in the brain so i knowand was forced to undergo surgery for the purpose of saving your life; apparently it had gone well but his condition was very delicate. After a series of studies, it was decided to induce a coma to this man.

Arrest Sahakyan was in a coma for 10 days but this time he couldn’t take it anymore, so he lost his life at age 26 old. In your professional career, I had only fought 9 times, where 6 of those fights had been won.

His funeral will take place in Tolyatti, Samarra, in Russia on January 11, although one of his relatives by name Svetlana Petrosyan confirmed that would be buried in Yerevan, Armenia.

