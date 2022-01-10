Bravas starts a new era with defeat

Juarez City- Although the Bravas de Juárez wore a new image by releasing a different uniform from that of the men’s team and showed a new face on the field of play by generating several offensive opportunities, in the end the result was not new when they lost this Sunday 1-0 with Atlético de San Luis, thanks to one of the few failures that the Juarenses had in defense.

At minute 43, San Luis charged a foul in midfield, the ball was sent to the large area, the defense did not clear it well and it hit the feet of Isabel Kasis, who finished without much force below goalkeeper Christina Holguín and On the goal line Dayana Navarrete could not clear, she got tangled up with the ball and got it into her own goal.

The foul originated when Paulina Solís, from Bravas, collided her head with Kasis’s, the whistling Itzel Hernández admonished the local player, who had to leave the field, but not Kasis, despite the fact that both received medical attention inside the field, which caused the border squad to defend that play with one less element and in the play it was precisely Kasis who finished on goal.

After the goal against, the defense from Juarez was blurred and was very close to allowing two more goals in the last minutes of the first half, in both plays Isabel Kasis let go of clear opportunities.

As they did at the start of the game, the Bravas went to look for the opposite goal from the first minutes of the complementary part and managed to generate several arrivals, mainly through Perla Navarrete and Miah Zuazua, with the support of Celeste Vidal , but the locals lacked power and in some cases better aim to get the tying goal.

Zuazua took a free kick from three quarters of the court in the 88th minute, charged directly to goal, the ball slipped out of goalkeeper Stefani Jiménez’s hands and hit the crossbar for a corner kick. Zuazua herself took the corner and was a nothing short of scoring an Olympic goal when the ball hit Jiménez’s left post.

On the following day, the Bravas visit the Panzas Verdes de León on Monday, January 17 at 6:00 pm.