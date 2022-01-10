Bronx fire kills 19, including 9 children

At least 19 people, including nine children, died Sunday in a fire at a Bronx apartment building, the deadliest in New York City in more than three decades.

Stefan Ringel, senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll. He said the dead children were 16 years old or younger.

Thirteen people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Ringel said. In all, more than five dozen people were injured. Most of the victims suffered severe smoke inhalation, Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Adams called the balance of the fire “horrible.” At a press conference on Sunday near the building, he said: “This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed in modern times.”

Later, the mayor himself posted a message on social networks in which he talks about the 19 dead.

“Today we have lost 19 of our neighbors. It is a tragedy beyond measure. Join me in praying for those we lost, especially the 9 young and innocent lives that were cut short,” the mayor wrote.

We’ve lost 19 of our neighbors today. It’s a tragedy beyond measure. Join me in praying for those we lost, especially the 9 innocent young lives that were cut short. https://t.co/YWQyBLyLK8 – Major Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 9, 2022

Most of the victims suffered from severe smoke inhalation, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at an early afternoon news conference.

According to the FDNY, about 200 firefighters came to the scene at the Twin Park Apartments in The Bronx, a 19-story building on East 181st Street.

At around noon, the firefighters posted a message on social networks with a photo of the place of the fire – of 5 alarms – and where they spoke of 31 injured.

Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 31 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/yrTYwOfonH – FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2022

Firefighters “found victims on all floors and took them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest,” Nigro said.

“This is unprecedented in our city. We expect there to be numerous fatalities,” added the commissioner.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted a message on social media saying she was “horrified” by the “devastating fire in the Bronx.”

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of all those we have tragically lost, all affected, and to our heroic @FDNY firefighters,” Hochul wrote.

I am horrified by the devastating fire in the Bronx today. My heart is with the loved ones of all those we’ve tragically lost, all of those impacted and with our heroic @FDNY firefighters. The entire State of New York stands with New York City. – Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 9, 2022

According to Nigro, Sunday’s fire originated in a duplex apartment that spanned the second and third floors.

Firefighters found the apartment door open, he said, apparently allowing the fire to accelerate and spread smoke upward rapidly.

The fire is not believed to have a suspicious origin, but the cause is under investigation.

The 120-unit building is one of multiple buildings in the Twin Parks Northwest complex and was constructed in 1973 as part of a project to build modern, affordable housing throughout the Bronx.

“Many of these buildings are old. Not all apartments have a fire alarm. Most of these buildings do not have a sprinkler system,” Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres, who represents the area, said on MSNBC.

“And that’s why the risk of a fire is much higher in low-income neighborhoods in the Bronx than it could be in any other part of the city or the country,” Torres added.

Nigro and Torres compared the severity of the fire to the one that occurred in 1990 at the Happy Land social club, where 87 people died when a man set fire to the building after arguing with his ex-girlfriend and being expelled from the El Bronx club.

Sunday’s death toll was the highest for a fire in the city since the one in Happy Land. It was also the deadliest fire in a residential apartment building in the United States since 2017, when 13 people died in an apartment building, also in the Bronx, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.

Sunday’s fire comes just days after a fire in a Philadelphia home killed 12 people, including eight children.

The mayor later posted another message on social networks in which he praises the work of the firefighters and promises an investigation into the incident and that there will be help to the victims.