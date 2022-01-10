Burger King cashier was shot to death in the middle of the robbery

A Burger King cashier was brutally murdered after being robbed inside the restaurant; the police are already looking for the murderer

The 19-year-old cashier was shot multiple times in the chest

Regeneration, January 9, 2021. A 19-year-old cashier who was working her shift at a branch of the chain Burger King she was assaulted and shot to death.

The young woman identified as Kristal Bayron-Nieves was murdered this weekend after being robbed inside the branch.

The case was registered in Manhattan, U.S, where the 19-year-old was shot multiple times, which was notified to the corresponding authorities.

According to information from the Daily Mail, paramedics and city police arrived at the scene, which took Kristal to a nearby hospital.

The US authorities confirmed that the young woman was seriously injured in the chest area, which led to her death.

How did the robbery happen at the Burger King branch?

According to information from the Manhattan Police, the assailant entered the restaurant fast food at about 1 in the morning.

Being a branch office 24 hours, inside was a client and the manager of restaurant, so the assailant prepared to face them.

Local media reported that the subject entered the Burger King, hit the customer with the gun he was carrying and punched the manager in the face.

After the blows, the assailant threatened the cashier and demanded that she hand over all the cash that was available in the boxes.

Despite the fact that the subject received the cash, he shot Kistal byron on several occasions and took an amount of approximately $ 100.

Finally, ABC News reported that the young cashier at the Burger King She died in the hospital where she was transferred.

Likewise, the crime is being investigated by the police and on the occasion of the search for the homicidal assailant published a video of his appearance.