Camilo Blanes in critical condition

It is public knowledge that, for several years now, Camilo Blanes You are in a constant battle with your addictions. And, although Lourdes ornelas He has not wanted to give much information about what has happened to him, close sources say that the 38-year-old man he finds himself fighting between life and death.

For a few days, Camilo Blanes, son of Camilo Sesto, He is hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit of the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid, Spain. His mother insisted that the cause of his hospitalization was due to severe pneumonia that worsened due to a strong accident with the bicycle that he had during a rainy day.

Beyond the information that Lourdes Ornelas has provided about her son’s health status Camilo Blanes, There are many media that assure that what the young man suffered is a multi-organic failure at the beginning of December. Since then, he has been receiving intensive and very strong treatment trying to get the best out of that state.

The doctors have given him all kinds of drugs and have done all the possible treatments, but his evolution has been very slow. The very good news is that, although he still needs assisted ventilation, he has already started to eat on his own and is not sedated.

“I can’t say anything else. He is evolving well and there we are in the hospital doing everything super well, so calm down”, He said Lourdes ornelas to the media.

Source: Instagram @camiloblanesoficial

The big problem about the evolution of the health of Camilo Blanes, is that, while his improvement is very slow, he suffers various crises that affect different organs and delay his recovery. At the moment, what worries most are your lungs that were damaged after pneumonia, and also your kidneys.

Throughout this process, the only one who has remained by his side has been his mother, who has been in charge of accompanying him at all times and keeping unwanted people away. Even people inside the hospital say that she has hardly moved from their side in all this time.

Lourdes ornelas She is anxiously awaiting the moment when her son begins to become lucid and come back to life. She is willing to accompany him, as she has done so far, without asking for anything in return. Do you think it will recover soon?