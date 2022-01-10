Camilo Blanes in critical condition

It is public knowledge that, for several years now, Camilo Blanes You are in a constant battle with your addictions. And, although Lourdes ornelas He has not wanted to give much information about what has happened to him, close sources say that the 38-year-old man he finds himself fighting between life and death.

For a few days, Camilo Blanes, son of Camilo Sesto, He is hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit of the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid, Spain. His mother insisted that the cause of his hospitalization was due to severe pneumonia that worsened due to a strong accident with the bicycle that he had during a rainy day.

