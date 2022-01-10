Can you do physical activity with mild or asymptomatic COVID?

Research indicates that the new variant is less serious than its predecessors and that most infections are asymptomatic or cause mild disease (Getty Images)

The appearance of the new Omicron variant, on November 24 in South Africa, changed the course of the pandemic. In just a month and a half, the new variant is already present in more than 130 countries and infections are breaking records around the world.

However, this picture is not exactly bleak, Many scientists agree that the arrival of Omicron, despite its high transmissibility, will mark the passage of the pandemic to endemic. The encouraging data comes from recent studies in South Africa and the United Kingdom, where research indicates that e the new variant is less severe than its predecessors and that most infections are asymptomatic or cause mild illness.

Animated by an infection that may have no or mild symptoms, Many people want to continue training and maintain their exercise routine despite having tested positive for COVID-19.

However, sports medicine professionals advise that exercise should be paused, even if the patient is asymptomatic. The American College of Sports Medicine suggests that low-risk patients should rest for at least 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. If the person is asymptomatic, the rest should be at least 7 days.

“ When one has a viral picture, in general, it is because the defenses are low, although each organism is different, it is advisable to give the body some rest . We are not talking about a rest from being in bed, we are talking about not demanding it and being prudent, “the doctor explained to Infobae. cardiologist and athlete Norberto Debbag (MN 51320).

The right time to resume training after being discharged for COVID-19 varies according to age, health status after infection, previous physical condition (Photo: Pixabay)

No matter how mild the disease, it should be noted that “The organism that is damaged by this infectious picture needs a good diet and a good rest,” the cardiologist warned.

After 7 days for asymptomatic patients or after 10 days for those with symptoms, Debbag recommends performing an electrocardiogram, a stress test to return to activity and an echocardiogram because there is still not enough scientific evidence on the consequences of contagion by Omicron and its consequences at the heart level ”, Even though in most cases, patients develop mild forms of the disease.

This does not imply being immobile during the course of the infection. Coronavirus sufferers can avoid being completely sedentary by getting up for light tasks and moving around during the day, as long as they don’t feel chest pain or fatigue.

After discharge from COVID-19, moderation is key to resuming training. Returning to a vigorous exercise routine right away could extend your physical recovery time, or worse, lead to injury or relapse.

When can training be resumed?

The right time to resume workouts varies depending on age, health status after infection, previous physical condition, and experience with Covid-19.

“Those who are young, active and have very little or no symptoms after the period of isolation can gradually return to their routine. As long as the intensity progression is gradual over the next few weeks, “he said. Julie Silver, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Those with hospitalizations or underlying health problems, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, should consult with their doctor. when and how to resume physical activity. These patients may also need to see a cardiologist and other specialists to plan a return to training, Silver said.

People With Persistent COVID-19 Symptoms Should Handle Workouts With Care. Symptoms of prolonged COVID can include an elevated resting heart rate, extreme fatigue, and coughing. . These problems can last for weeks or months after infection, making returning to exercise risky without guidance.

“When one has a viral picture, in general, it is because the defenses are down, it is advisable to give the body a certain rest,” cardiologist Norberto Debbag told Infobae (Gettyimages)

It takes at least three to four weeks to return to pre-infection levels of physical activity even if the patient is in very good shape with only mild symptoms, said Michael Fredericson, a sports medicine physician at Stanford Health Care.

For all this, you have to start with low intensity activities such as walking, cycling, swimming, stretching and yoga. Avoid lifting weights and starting bodyweight activities. It is more convenient to exercise outdoors and avoid crowds, so you can avoid the use of a chinstrap that can make breathing difficult.

It is good to start with 40% to 50% effort the first week. That could mean a 15-minute walk every other day. If you feel good, slowly increase the time, frequency, and intensity.

During training, pay attention to possible post-covid symptoms: shortness of breath, elevated heart rate, chest pain, or fatigue. If any of these signs appear, pause your activity and see your doctor.

