Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo could happen in May: reports

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.01.2022 21:34:23





Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Jermall Charlo are in conversations for fight in may, according reports from the United States, where it is more feasible that the tapatío faces that encounter instead of fighting before Ilunga Makabu.

Because the Congolese will face the mandatory against Thabiso Mchunu for the World Boxing Council cruiserweight title at the end of January, Canelo contemplated Charlo’s option, to the degree that Approaches have already begun to take place on May 7, one of the peak dates in boxing year after year.

“Talks are underway at this time between Canelo Alvarez and Jermall Charlo. Heard that he is much more likely to fight Charlo on Cinco de Mayo weekend. Negotiations are in progress”Explained Mike Coppinger, a reporter for ESPN.

Charlo attracts Canelo Team

While Eddy Reynoso asked for the Makabu match to be held during the World Boxing Council Annual Convention in November, he had also singled out Charlo as an interesting option, as could have a great significance for its quality.

“A fight with Charlo is a more media fight, a fighter that people are looking for more, “said Reynoso, aware of the quality of the American, who has a record of 32-0, 22 of them by knockout.

Charlo is a strong opponent who does not usually withdraw, so you could think of a great show, something that Canelo Álvarez has been questioned, despite his dominance in the super middleweight.