Carlos Mellado before a new record in hospitalizations for COVID-19: “There is no collapse of hospitals”

Although hospitalizations continue to increase, a figure that reached 750 cases for the first time this Monday, the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, assured that the health system in Puerto Rico is not close to collapse.

The official pointed out that although admitted patients have increased, the percentage of those patients is far from reaching the figure that was registered last June in terms of total occupation (not only due to COVID-19) of beds in hospital institutions.

“Although it is true that we have 750 hospitalizations, and that they are going to increase, there is not a collapse of the hospitals,” said Mellado in a radio interview with WKAQ 580. “I have been in constant communication with them (the hospitals). We have 54% of hospitalizations in the whole line (of diseases). In June we had 64% of all hospitalizations ”.

Figures from the Department of Health on COVID-19. (Capture)

Hospitalizations amounted to 750, according to preliminary statistics released this morning by the Department of Health.

When Health reported the updated figures until yesterday, Sunday, it indicated that there were 650 adult beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, while there were 3,072 hospitalized for other conditions, while there were 3,147 beds available.

Of that total, 83 were patients in intensive care units for COVID-19 and 335 for other conditions, leaving 216 beds available in that area.

Of the total number of adult hospitalizations, according to Health graphs, the percentage of occupancy by COVID-19 patients was yesterday at 9%, still below the peak of 10% that was registered in December 2020.

In the case of minors, until yesterday there were 82 hospitalized for the coronavirus and 311 for other health situations, leaving 853 beds available.

Of those totals, five minors are in intensive care with COVID-19 and 17 for other health reasons, leaving 69 beds available in that area.

The Health portal also reports that until yesterday there were 53 ventilators occupied by COVID-19 patients and 338 by other health conditions, while the available inventory was 860. In the case of minors, one was occupied by a coronavirus patient , 42 for other conditions and 112 were available.

Where an occupation of more than half was observed was in the line of negative pressure rooms. Out of a total of 548, 334 were busy and 214 available.

Mellado did acknowledge that the situation “is difficult because the nurses are tired,” not only because of the constant attention to patients who continue to arrive, but also that many of these health professionals have chosen to seek other employment opportunities outside of Puerto Rico. .

He also indicated that “there are individual situations of each hospital … I can tell you about the hospitals in the metro area, because it is difficult to establish a COVID center. If you want a COVID flat, you can’t mix COVID patients with the rest of the population. “

“Therefore, if I have 30 beds and the 31st arrives, of course I will have a full hospital, but that does not mean that the entire system has collapsed,” he said.

The official reiterated that after the last week of January the reduction in infections and hospitalizations should begin to be observed.

In the same way, he explained that the availability of treatments for those infected with symptoms, such as monoclonal antibody therapy and the pills that recently arrived on the Island will help prevent many people from having to convalesce in hospitals due to symptoms caused by COVID-19.